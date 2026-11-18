You know it's getting into the twilight of a season when teams begin picking up players who were cut from other teams for not performing at a high level. The Miami Dolphins did just that when they signed Daniel Carlson to replace Zane Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was released on Monday morning after missing two field goals and an extra point against the Colts, a week after missing a field goal in Week 9. Gonzalez replaced Riley Patterson, who missed two field goals way back at the start of the season. Now, the job belongs to nine-year veteran Daniel Carlson.

Carlson will be the third kicker the Dolphins have used this year. Last week, he reportedly went 12 for 12 in his Dolphins workout, but fans shouldn't get too thrilled yet or believe he is a better option than Gonzalez. Carlson was with the Saints to start 2026, and they cut him after missing four field goals.

Daniel Carlson is on a three-week tryout with the Miami Dolphins

The fact that the Dolphins didn't add Carlson to the 53-man roster is telling. By placing him on the practice squad, they can use an open 53-man roster spot on another position. The Dolphins can elevate Carlson three times before they have to release him or sign him to the 53-man roster.

This is, in essence, a three-week tryout. If the kicker does well, the Dolphins will likely sign him; if not, they will cut him and find someone else to finish out the season.

Carlson spent seven weeks with the Saints before they sent him packing. In those seven games, Carlson missed a kick in six of them. Four field goals and two extra points. All his misses were attempts from more than 50 yards out. In his career, Carlson has missed 18 kicks from outside the 50.

Over his career, Carlson has made 86% of his attempts with a long of 60 yards. It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins give him opportunities for long field goals. Missing them will put the ball near the 50-yard line, and the Dolphins may not be able to climb out of that kind of hole. Needless to say, Carlson's proverbial leash will be short.

It's not like the Dolphins had a deep pool to pick from. They worked out several kickers over the last two weeks, and more before signing Gonzalez. At this point, and given the Dolphins' record, it's more a matter of getting through the rest of the season. For that reason, Carlson may stick around longer, but if those missed opportunities creep up on him again this season, it's hard to imagine the Dolphins actually bringing him to the 53 for good.