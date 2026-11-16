The Miami Dolphins wasted no time making a big change on Monday after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Miami released kicker Zane Gonzalez after missing two field goals and an extra point, costing the team seven points. They lost the game 24-22. You do the math.

Gonzalez' performance against the Colts drew the ire of every Dolphins fan. After the game, a stern Jeff Hafley said, "We have to make those kicks." On Sunday, he didn't when the team needed them to.

Last week, Miami worked out kicker Daniel Carlson. The free-agent kicker reportedly went 12 for 12 in his workout. If so, the Dolphins could bring him in again this week.

Miami Dolphins finally get rid of Zane Gonzalez after horrible Week 10 performance

Gonzalez has been horrible since he rejoined the Dolphins after being released from camp with an injury. His competition with Riley Patterson ended, but Gonzalez replaced the kicker after Patterson struggled with his own accuracy.

Over the course of the last several weeks, Gonzalez has been one of the most inconsistent kickers in the league, missing five field goal attempts and an extra point.

The Dolphins fanbase was livid after Week 10 ended with Miami losing by two points; however, many fans laughed it off as another example of perfectly tanking without actually tanking.

Miami needs more reliable kicking, and it's obvious, but this year is a wash, so the search for a more permanent option won't likely arrive until after the season.

The Dolphins' special teams units have been horrible this year, and punter Bradley Pinion is also in the fan base's crosshairs. Both Pinion and Gonzalez previously played for ST coordinator Chris Tabor. That could be part of the problem, as Tabor hasn't been good this year in that position.

Miami faces a tough test next week against the Bills in Orchard Park before coming back to play at Hard Rock Stadium against the Jets. Miami currently holds the third overall pick in the draft if the season ended today.

At least Miami fans can take comfort in knowing that Gonzalez helped make that happen. The loss also managed to give the Jets a bit of bad news, as they own the Colts' first-round pick in 2027. That win slid them down a few spots.

As the Dolphins continue to improve their roster, there will be time to identify a more permanent option for the position, but for now and the rest of this year, it's all about getting through the season and starting again on special teams next year.