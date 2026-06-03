Dolphins fans have every reason to hate Jason Sanders' next stop

The New York Giants have been tinkering with their roster in recent days. After inking a troika of veteran wideouts, including two former Miami Dolphins, to fill out their roster — Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, and JuJu Smith-Schuster — they needed to make some roster space. It was still a surprise to see former Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders among the players to receive his walking papers.

Sanders evidently lost out in the kicking competition for the Giants, a battle that featured undrafted rookie Dominic Zvada and second-year undrafted player Ben Sauls. The fact that the former All-Pro was passed over this early in the competition could be taken as an indication that he's still nursing the effects of the injury that ended his time in Miami. In any case, Dolphins fans were rightfully broken up to see a franchise legend potentially on the outs.

Until today, that is. Sanders didn't need to wait a full day before finding another job. With the news that Sanders has signed with the New York Jets, however, the equation has changed. It could've been just about anywhere else (minus New England or Buffalo), and fans would've cheered for him. Now, he's the enemy.

Jason Sanders becomes the latest Miami Dolphins legend to switch to the dark side and join an AFC East rival

Rivalries make the game exciting. With the needless disclaimer that this is all in good fun and no one should genuinely fault any player for taking a job anywhere... the Jets?! On one hand, it's very Jets to have a need at kicker and opt for a player coming off an entire season missed with injury. They're not exactly known for being the most forward-thinking organization. On the other hand, Sanders has a proven track record, and Dolphins fans know all too well that he can kick.

Sanders came to Miami as a seventh-round draft choice in 2018 and outlasted his entire draft class. He was a pillar of reliability with countless memorable moments along the way. Among the moments that instantly come to mind: the fake field goal against the Eagles where he caught a surprise TD from punter Matt Haack in 2019, and his five-for-five performance including the game-winner against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve in 2023.

It all came to an end in the all-too-typical fashion. Even if the Dolphins hadn't been in the midst of a top-to-bottom housecleaning, they'd likely have approached Sanders about a pay cut after he missed all of 2025 due to injury. He declined the offer and was let go. The Dolphins have moved on, too, bringing back Sanders' 2025 replacement, Riley Patterson, and adding journeyman Zane Gonzalez to compete for the starting role.

For now, Jason Sanders joins the likes of Jason Taylor, Bryan Cox, and Yeremiah Bell as legendary Dolphins whose careers just needed to make a nauseating pit stop in New Jersey. One day, it will be water under the bridge, and his name will only evoke fond memories like the ones outlined above. In the meantime, though, he's a Jet. Dolphins fans will react accordingly.