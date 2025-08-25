Dolphins hit with brutal roster twist at the absolute worst time

The Miami Dolphins are going to have one less roster spot open once their final 53 is determined. The news from Mike McDaniel on kicker Jason Sanders isn't good, but they did avoid a worst-case scenario.

Sanders was seen leaving the Hard Rock Stadium field before kick-off against the Jaguars. He headed back to the locker room and didn't kick at all during the game. On Monday, McDaniel met with the media and clarified the problem.

According to McDaniel, Sanders, who has spent his entire seven-year career with Miami, isn't going to miss the season, but there is no timetable for his return.

Injury to Jason Sanders leaves Miami Dolphins scrambling for more help

The good news is Sanders won't miss a long period of time, but they will need to find someone to kick until the veteran is healthy. Miami shouldn't have a lot of trouble finding help, considering there are a lot of kickers available, and more will become free agents by Tuesday.

For someone on the Dolphins roster, it isn't a good thing. With Miami now having to carry two kickers into the season, someone will need to be cut who may have made the roster unless Sanders' injury warrants being placed on IR, where he will sit out the first four games.

The Dolphins are saying it is a hip injury and that he could miss between four and five weeks. With Miami not playing until a week from Sunday, he will likely miss the first three games and possibly the fourth.

If that is the case, the Dolphins should consider using an IR designation on him and bring him back. The downside of that is the team can only use a certain number of returns from IR, and it would be a shame to waste them on a kicker.

Sanders had a solid season in 2024. He made 37 of 41 attempts, including 12 from 50 yards or more. In his career, he has made 33 of 48 attempts outside of 50.

