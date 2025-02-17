Jason Sanders is last player standing from Dolphins' 2018 draft after TE release

The 2018 draft for the Miami Dolphins continues to disappoint years later. Now, another member of the class is out the door.

Miami announced on Friday they were releasing longtime tight end Durham Smythe. Smythe was counting a little more than $5 million against the cap and the team will recover about $2.5 million of that money. The Dolphins have 24 impending free agents and three more roster spots that now need to be addressed.

With Smythe's exit, Jason Sanders is the lone player remaining from that draft class and is now the longest-tenured player on the Dolphins roster.

Durham Smythe was a well-rounded tight end for the Dolphins

Miami parted ways with Mike Gesicki, ahead of the 2023 draft and traded first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick two years into his rookie contract. Jerome Baker was released last offseason. If that wasn't bad enough, no one from the 2019 draft are still with the team and only Tua Tagovailoa, Blake Ferguson, and Austin Jackson are around from the 2020 draft.

Roster Moves | We have released CB Kendall Fuller, RB Raheem Mostert and TE Durham Smythe. pic.twitter.com/TD3Ygu9vRt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 14, 2025

Smythe was a much better blocker than a pass-catcher, and that was fine. He finished his Dolphins career with 132 receptions for 1,228 yards and three touchdowns. Smythe started 74 of 112 games in his seven Dolphins seasons. He rarely missed games, having completed two full seasons, three 16-game seasons, and no less than 15 games in any season.

The Dolphins could look to bring back Smythe later in the offseason if he doesn't immediately join another team when free agency begins. Miami should get more cap relief after June 1st. The chances of Smythe landing somewhere else, however, are good.

Miami will still need to make moves to gain spending money for free agency. They started Friday $13 million and change over the cap. They have released Smythe, Kendall Fuller, and Raheem Mostert. The three together should clear about $7 million.

