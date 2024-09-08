Jason Sanders redeems himself with a game-winning field goal for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins needed some miracles on Sunday to get victory to open the 2024 season. Jason Sanders' final kick was needed after missing earlier from 42 yards that threw cold water on the Dolphins shifting momentum.
Miami struggled most of the game, especially on offense. Defensively, the Dolphins did enough, but when they needed a big play, the defense turned in the biggest play of the entire day for Miami, stripping Travis Etienne as he was approaching the goal line. Miami made the Jaguars pay with a Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill touchdown.
The Dolphins needed every second of today's game to get a victory. Fans can take comfort in the fact that the Dolphins didn't play well at first, but they persevered by not giving up. Miami's defense clearly got better as the game went on, and that should be comforting for fans who are wondering what the unit would look like under Anthony Weaver. Today, especially in the final 17 minutes of the game, they looked incredibly good.
Dolphins overcome slow start to edge past Jaguars in Week 1
On the day, Tua Tagovailoa clawed back from a slow start to finish 23/37 for 336 yards and a touchdown. Hill finished the day with seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle added five receptions for 108.
Waddle may not have gotten the top stat line or the touchdown, but his play today was perhaps the most important of any offensive player. He extended drives and caught all five of his targets. He averaged 21.6 yards per reception with a long of 63.
While De'Von Achane didn't run considerably well, he put up 76 yards as a receiver. Overall, the Dolphins didn't rush the ball all that well, totaling only 83 yards on the day. Most of those yards came in the second half.
No team makes the playoffs in Week 1, but by beating the Jaguars, the Dolphins could have a potential tie-breaker against another team that many believe will be fighting for a playoff spot later in the season.