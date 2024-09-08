Kevin Harlan's call made Tyreek Hill's touchdown even more epic
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense finally showed some signs of life after a Travis Etienne fumble ended a would-be Jaguars touchdown. Tyreek Hill turned the crowd around on a single play.
Etienne was stripped as he headed into the end zone, and Kader Kohou recovered the ball. On the first play from scrimmage, Tua Tagovailoa found Hill for an 80-yard touchdown. On the play, Hill broke a tackle and outran the defenders down the sideline to bring the Dolphins to within three as the quarter would come to an end on the next possession by the Jaguars.
The Jaguars avoided catastrophe on the kick as they fumbled the ball. Miami stopped the Jaguars on that drive shutting down the Jaguars on 4th-and-1 from the Jaguars' own 30-yard line.
Kevin Harlan then delivered the best commentary for the touchdown.
Kevin Harlan produces more Dolphins gold on Tyreek Hill touchdown
All of the momentum shifted after the fumble and Hill's touchdown elevated the entire roster on both sides of the ball. Miami's viewers at home got the better of the show as Kevin Harlan got to make his Hill touchdown call fans have been praying for.
We need Harlan to call every Dolphins game. He can make even a boring play sound exciting, but he makes Hill's best moments even more incredible.
Harlan has done it again. Hopefully, Hill can, too.
The final minutes of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter saw the Jaguars looking to take a 24-7 lead, lose the ball in the end zone, give up a long touchdown, get stopped on 4th-and-1 deep on their own side of the field, and a missed field goal by Sanders. What was a boring game for three quarters has suddenly come to life.
And Hill's touchdown has swung the momentum.