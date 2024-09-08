Jalen Ramsey extension already looks like a mistake after nightmare start to Week 1
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' opening game isn't going anywhere near as expected for Jalen Ramsey, who continues to get owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars' receivers.
Ramsey became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL earlier this week, but he isn't playing up to the contract. In one half of play, Ramsey gave up a pass interference in the end zone, leading to a touchdown.
Later, he gave rookie Brian Thomas Jr. his first touchdown dance of his young career.
Jalen Ramsey isn't the only highly-paid starter struggling in Dolphins season opener
Ramsey doesn't look fully healthy. He was questionable to play this week due to a hamstring injury, and it is showing.
However, we can't blame Ramsey for all of the problems. The Dolphins also invested a lot of money into the offense, and so far, that hasn't paid off either.
After getting his long-awaited extension, Tua Tagovailoa has been erratic and off-target on several passes, including a would-be-overthrown touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa has not had much time, and the Jaguars have taken away his quick-read options, leaving him to dump the passes. He settled down considerably on his final drive of the half, which resulted in a touchdown run by De'Von Achane.
Head coach Mike McDaniel received a three-year extension despite having two seasons left on his first contract. McDaniel's play-calling has been questionable at best. He has veered away from the running game early and has called passing plays to the flats with a rare deep or quick-strike middle call. He is also rolling Tua out of the pocket to create time but continues to use Durham Smythe far too often. Smythe has three dropped passes and made a false start.
So far, through one half of football, the Dolphins look as though they are still in training camp. Maybe McDaniel should consider getting his veterans some actual work in preseason.
The key players are struggling, highlighted by Ramsey's awful start to the season.