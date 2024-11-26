Dolphins fans can laugh at recent mind-boggling Jets decision
By Brian Miller
There is so much to like about the New York Jets. They always find ways to do "Jets" things, and as one of the biggest rivals in the AFC East for the Miami Dolphins, watching them find better ways to fail brings a smile to the faces of many Dolphins fans.
In 2023, the Jets were on their way to the Super Bowl. They had the right team but lacked the right quarterback. Aaron Rodgers was the answer but then he wasn't.
2024 was going to be different until it wasn't. The wheels fell off the Jets wagon so quickly that they fired their head coach and general manager in the span of a month. Now, the news keeps getting better.
According to a recent report, the Jets are leaning on a former Miami executive, Mike Tannenbaum, who also spent time with New York, to help find their next head coach. No, you didn't read that wrong.
The New York Post reports that Tannenbaum will help facilitate and identify candidates for both of the vacancies in New York. The smart move would be to hire the GM and then hire the HC but this is not likely to play out that way.
Dolphins fans are well acquainted with Tannenbaum from his days running Miami. Tannenbaum was technically in charge and the man who was part of the hiring of Chris Grier as the team's current general manager. He was also at the helm of hiring the one-year wonder Dennis Hickey.
Miami Dolphins fans will be glued to their seats watching the New York Jets search for their next show-stoppers
ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported on Monday that joining Tannenbaum in his task will be former Miami general manager Rick Spielman. Talk about running it back.
This isn't the first time the Jets have picked up Miami's castoff garbage. After the Dolphins got rid of head coach Adam Gase, he quickly found work with New York and turned absolutely nothing around.
Miami should have learned from Tannenbaum's failures in New York, but Dolphins owner Stephen Ross believed he was the guy who would oversee the organization after years of blunders in owning the team. It didn't work.
Maybe he can hire Grier away from Miami.