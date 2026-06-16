Dolphins fans need to watch these QB prospects closely in 2026

The Miami Dolphins' 2026 season will be interesting. They will either exceed expectations or they will have a top-three draft pick. The latter will point to drafting a franchise quarterback.

The only one who can change the Dolphins' potential future plans is Malik Willis. If he proves beyond doubt that he is capable of leading this team into the future as a franchise guy, then maybe the Dolphins look for a game-changing receiver or defensive back.

That might sound optimistic because it is. The Dolphins need to find a franchise QB regardless of what Willis does this season. What Willis will dictate is where they look to find a developmental prospect.

The Miami Dolphins fanbase should keep a close eye on these potential draft prospects

There are options for the Dolphins in the 2027 draft. Take a quarterback early, possibly in the top five, wait until later in round one, or hold off until day two. In a class that some believe could be the best in years, the Dolphins will have options.

Despite the growing anticipation of which QBs will rise and fall, there is one quarterback that tops them all, and he may not even get drafted first.

Top of the class

Arch Manning: Texas - Manning is the top QB in next year's class, in name only, but he has to show up for Texas in 2026. It's time to put the Manning name down and earn the right to be drafted in the top three. Manning has a lot of tools that NFL teams will love, but if he is going off the board first, second, or third, he has to put his Longhorns on his back and carry them. There is no more waiting for him to show the consistency he needs to.

Dante Moore: Oregon - As of right now, Moore is the top QB prospect in next year's draft. Most mock drafts already have him going number one to the Cardinals or possibly the Dolphins. He has a fantastic resume that jumps off the page. His decision to stay in school was a smart one, and he is going to benefit from it.

Outside the top five (but potential first-round picks)

Sean Leavitt: LSU - Leavitt transferred to LSU after two seasons with Arizona State. It will be interesting to see how he handles the Lane Kiffin offense, which could be more in line with what fits his skill set. Leavitt isn't a top-5 pick just yet, but a good season for the Tigers will quickly move him up the board.

John Mateer: Oklahoma - Mateer has to overcome the injuries that derailed his 2025 season. He is worth keeping an eye on because he is an odd prospect. He has a big arm and makes big plays, but he can be inconsistent. He tends to show all the throws an NFL quarterback can make, but then does something he shouldn't because his ego gets in the way.

The Day 2 prospects

Julian Sayin: Ohio State - The Buckeyes came up short in their pursuit of another Natty, but Sayin will return, and there is no reason to believe they will not once again be challenging for the title this year. Sayin is going to have a similarly good season to 2025, and a National Title will improve his draft stock.

Darian Mensah: Miami (FL) - Mensah is taking over for Carson Beck after transferring from Duke. There is a lot to like about him, but he will be at the mercy of the Hurricane offense. It's hard to imagine Miami having the same success they did last year, but if they do, Mensah's stock will rise considerably.

Jayden Maiva: USC - Both ESPN and Yahoo Sports see him as a rising star in the NCAA ranks this year. Fully capable of making the needed throws, Maiva can run the ball as well. If he finds success in 2026, teams looking for a multi-faceted QB will likely find Maiva on their short list.

C.J. Carr: Notre Dame - Carr could be an early day two draft pick, perhaps high round two, or he could end up being a late round pick. His draft stock is as inconsistent as his week-to-week play for the Fighting Irish. If Carr is going to become a franchise QB at the next level, he has to take huge steps this season.

The QBs that could flip the draft on its head

LaNorris Sellers: South Carolina - Sellers was a hot name heading into last year's draft. He has that Cam Newton vibe to him. Incredibly fast and agile, good vision downfield, able to make most of the NFL throws you would expect from a QB prospect. But, and there is always a but, Sellers struggles with his reads and progressions, and his decision-making with the ball is problematic. He has to change those things this year, or he is looking at a mid-to-late round selection. Inconsistency is killing his draft status.

Trinidad Chambliss: Ole Miss - Last year, there was a lot of hype surrounding the Ole Miss QB. His decision to go back to school was smart, but it isn't going to help his draft status unless he can ball out, show more consistency, and develop more consistent throwing decisions.

Drew Mestemaker: Oklahoma State - The media seemed to be torn on the nearly unknown prospect. He has great intangibles and a big arm, but he doesn't have the tape against big teams. That will change now that he is at Oklahoma State. With a big arm, great vision of the field, and a quick processor, Mestemaker could be the surprise QB in this class, but he could just as easily disappear.