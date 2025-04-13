Dolphins fans shouldn't sleep on Miami's recent roster move

There is something in the air around the Miami Dolphins training facility, and the re-signing of cornerback Kader Kohou isn't it.

Kohou, a restricted free agent, was tendered with the right of first refusal back in early March. The Dolphins would have the right to match any offer he was given on the open market. With free agency all but significantly reduced to an afterthought, Kohou realized his chances of a bigger deal weren't coming.

Recently, it was revealed that Kohou had signed his tender offer and will return to Miami in 2025. It isn't a huge surprise that he is returning, but his addition to the roster could be a lot more important than fans realize.

Kader Kohou could have a bigger role if the Miami Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey

Back to that bad air surrounding the Dolphins. There has been speculation over the last few days that Miami is on the verge of making a big move to send one of the team's top players away from South Florida. While many believe it to be Tyreek Hill, there are a growing number of fans who see Jalen Ramsey being the guy on the way out.

Ramsey is the Dolphins' best corner, but he is also the best player Miami has that would bring decent compensation in return. While it is hard to imagine Ramsey being traded, the signing of Kohou is important should the rumors/speculation prove to be accurate.

A Ramsey trade would leave the Dolphins without two starters on the boundary. They released Kendall Fuller in March, and the only player they signed in free agency to potentially replace him was Artie Burns, who has spent more time injured than on the field.

Kohou isn't considered a true boundary cornerback, but his play in the middle is important, especially if the Dolphins need to replace both of their outside corners. Kohou is a good football player, and his addition helps maintain continuity in the secondary.