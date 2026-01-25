Dolphins fans spot signs that Stephen Ross is preparing to step back

Stephen Ross bumbled his way through the introductions of Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. At one point, he appeared to forget their names, looking down at a piece of paper in front of him. Fans took notice, but they missed a key message that no one is talking about.

Hafley and Sullivan said all the right things. It's hard not win an introductory press conference. There is a checklist of cliches. Words like "discipline," "development," and, of course, "winning." So far, neither Hafley nor Sullivan has won anything in South Florida just yet.

Behind the scenes, no one saw the real news of this change. It's the succession of the franchise. Ross is the owner, but for the first time in his ownership, it's clear his days as the primary decision maker are coming to an end.

Stephen Ross' family was much more involved in the Miami Dolphins' HC hiring process than ever before

Dolphins fans want Ross gone. His admission that he "No longer reads the papers," because it reminds him of what his team is not, is shared by the fans. In the audience was Miami's future, not at the podium.

Both of Ross' daughters will get control over the franchise when Stephen steps away. That could be a good thing or a bad thing, but his son-in-law, Danny Sillman, is the real power of this team now. Ross won't admit it, not publicly, but he made it clear when Sillman stepped into take on a larger voice in the hiring process.

Before they were introduced, the Dolphins filmed Hafley and Sullivan entering the building. Anne Noland was at their side, but Ross' family was not too far behind. Close, involved, and paying attention. It was more than just a family get-together of sorts; they are voices now, not simple heirs to the franchise.

When the Dolphins released the video of their first day on the job, they were there, not front and center, but involved.

The beginning of a new era 🐬



Take a behind-the-scenes look at Coach Hafley’s first day! pic.twitter.com/qXa23wzZ9B — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 24, 2026

Around the room were the people you would expect. Sr. VP of operations Brandon Shore, CEO Tom Garfinkel, and, of course, Ross. Sillman was there as well, and so were Ross' children. This is the new Dolphins organization.

Ross' family is now involved; they are no longer the future owners, but instead, they are finding their voices. Many expect Stillman to be more involved with the team moving forward. That was already evident with him being involved in both the GM and HC interview processes.

The Dolphins' owner is 85-years-old. The press conference showed his age. He wants to win, but the window is starting to close. This team is his family now. He is the voice at the microphone, but they are the driving force behind the scenes, or at least that is the way it seems.

It's not a bad thing, or a good thing. It's an unknown. No one knows whether Ross will keep the power until he can no longer mentally handle it, or if this is the next phase of his ownership. A louder voice from those who will take it over for him. Regardless, it's the first indication that a change is inevitable.