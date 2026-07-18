Dolphins fans will absolutely loathe AFC East rivals' latest move into their turf

The Miami Dolphins have been a hot mess since Don Shula gave way to Jimmy Johnson, who then handed the keys to Dave Wannstedt. Since Wannstedt's abrupt mid-season resignation in 2004, the Dolphins have managed just four seasons with double-digit wins.

That's enough to scare off any newcomer looking for an NFL team to root for. Growing up in South Florida once left kids with no choice. Now, the digital age and Sunday Ticket are bringing all 32 NFL teams into the living rooms of families.

This brings us to the Buffalo Bills. One of the most heated rivalries in the AFC East. The two go back and forth, but lately, the Bills have sucked the life out of Miami. Now they are taking another shot at stealing South Florida football fans who haven't pledged allegiance to the Dolphins.

Buffalo Bills deliver offseason shot at Miami Dolphins with new radio broadcast home

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Dolphins are losing the interest of their fans while at the same time watching more and more Western New Yorkers take up residence in South Florida. Now the Bills have a new home for all their games.

We've added 23 affiliates to the Buffalo Bills Radio Network, making games available in New York, Pennsylvania and Florida! 👏



📰: https://t.co/Zq0QuTBjHj pic.twitter.com/rePAFAz3bP — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 15, 2026

The Bills' games will be broadcast in West Palm Beach on ESPN West Palm 106.3 FM. The Dolphins' home in Miami Gardens is just over an hour -long drive up I-95 on Florida's East Coast.

Across the area, Bills Mafia bars, including popular Tin Roof in Fort Lauderdale, have been popping up for years. Last year, Bills Mafia members got a dose of Mike McDaniel. Following Miami's win, the head coach took a circuitous route that took him by the Elbo Room, where Bills fans were congregating. The incident was captured on video.

Each year Southbeach is full of visiting Bills fans during the week leading up to South Florida game.

Bills fans are one of the best traveling fan bases in the NFL, but their takeover of South Florida is starting to draw attention from fans who simply want them out. One social media poster simply said, "Get out of Florida!"

That will be the charge of the Dolphins. If they don't like having the Bills fans taking over their city, it's time to turn things around and give their fans a reason to stay home.