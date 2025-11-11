Viral video captures Mike McDaniel delivering an all-time troll to Bills fans

Mike McDaniel is many things. Apparently, being a comedian is one of them. Miami Dolphins fans woke to an image of the team's head coach pulling up next to the famous Elbo Room in South Beach. The video appears to have been taken after Sunday's big victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The spot is a notorious hangout for Bills fans who travel to South Florida for the annual game between the two teams. Sunday broke the Dolphins' three-year losing streak against the Bills.

How does a coach celebrate that game? He drives by the Elbo Room, of course.

Coach McDaniel really passed on The Elbo Room after the game yesterday to stunt on #BillsMafia ‼️😂 pic.twitter.com/BBLSEKSldy — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) November 10, 2025

Mike McDaniel's answer to him trolling Bills' fans was just as funny as him actually doing it

On Monday, within hours of the first image circulating on social media, McDaniel was bombarded by the South Florida media regarding the picture that had surfaced. His reply was perfect McDaniel.

Just spoke with Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel outside of Elbo Room.



I did congratulate him on the win, but I also let it be known my distaste for his football team. He CLEARLY came by to rub it in.



Ultimately, we parted ways amicably.



As always, Go Bills! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OX7Ji0vobY — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinTweet) November 9, 2025

"That's why I like the good 'ol days, the throwbacks of yore," said McDaniel. "You could trust the internet and the images. It is pretty detailed. I do live in that area, but I mean, AI, right?"

The media quickly began laughing and reminded him that he had not answered the question. He replied, "I mean, I live in that area, AI is real, that's what I got for ya. For the record, I did not answer it."

Dolphins fans have been going wild on social media over the incident with universal praise for the trolling McDaniel did to the contingent of Bills fans. The Dolphins have been consistently barraged and ridiculed by their division rivals for years. On Sunday, they got a little piece of redemption, and no one can blame the head coach for taking a more circuitous route home to check on them.

To their credit, the Bills fans took it all in stride. Some were heard in the above video, clapping and laughing. This is what a rivalry should be like—good old-fashioned fun. Apparently, McDaniel had some of his own.