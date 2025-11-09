Dolphins' offense erupts vs. Bills just in time to save 2025 season from collapse

It's been just over a week since the Miami Dolphins parted ways with nine-year general manager, Chris Grier. In their first game since his departure, the Dolphins looked like a football team that is more 7-2 than 2-7. Miami shocked the Bills on Sunday with a defining 30-13 victory.

Mike McDaniel used his long week wisely and, for the first time this season, had his team prepared to play a football game. Despite an early shaky start that included a timeout before a single second came off the game clock and a first-drive Tua Tagovailoa interception, Miami tightened up.

The victory keeps the Dolphins "technically alive," but more importantly keeps the Bills in second place behind the Patriots.

Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins, Mike McDaniel's offense to flawless victory vs. Bills

The Dolphins needed Tagovailoa to have a big game, and he delivered. After the Bills attempted and failed to trade for Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins made him pay for not giving Champ Kelly what he wanted in return. Waddle tore through the depleted Bills' secondary in the first half like he was carving through butter.

When it wasn't the Tagovailoa/Waddle show, McDaniel used his running back room the way fans had been begging for all year. De'Von Achane dominated at the line of scrimmage and in the passing game as a receiver. When he took a break, Jaylen Wright showed off the skills Dolphins fans have been dying to see.

While it's easy to concentrate on the skill players, Miami's offensive line controlled most of the trench play. They consistently opened running lanes and kept Tagovailoa upright. The line delivered the final blow to the Bills' comeback chances, opening a hole that Achane took 50 yards for a game-sealing touchdown. Achane put up 225 all-purpose yards against the Bills and scored twice.

With the win, the Dolphins now head into a three-game stretch where they should be favored. They will face the Commanders in Spain in week 11, and will then have their bye week before taking on the Saints and Jets. Miami could see a four-game swing that puts them back into a playoff chase they were written out of.