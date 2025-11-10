It took one game for the Dolphins to forget about Jaelan Phillips

When the Miami Dolphins traded edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, it was viewed as a sign that they were giving up on the current season. They were investing in the future rather than trying to put together a competent team in the here and now.

It didn't take long for Miami to completely flip that narrative. With a shocking victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, the Dolphins proved that they were still hungry for wins this year.

Notably, the defensive line looked just fine without Phillips on the field. It's just one game, but Dolphins fans are already starting to feel better about the trade.

Dolphins didn't need Jaelan Phillips in Week 10 win over Bills

Without Phillips in the lineup, the Dolphins were expected to have one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL. Nobody expected Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon, and the rest of the front to be a formidable unit. Especially in a Week 10 matchup with one of the most dominant offenses in football, the outlook was grim to say the least.

Instead of being an obvious weakness, the Dolphins' defensive front became one of the most important factors in the team's win over Buffalo. They were able to get after Josh Allen consistently, sacking him three times for 17 total yards. Chubb, Zach Sieler, and Willie Gay Jr. were all able to bring the quarterback down. The barrage of pressure was crucial in holding the reigning MVP to a quarterback rating of just 28.8.

But the impact went beyond the passing game. The Dolphins were able to slow down an elite Bills rushing attack that had ranked among the league's best in efficiency metrics throughout the 2025 season. Running back James Cook was held to just 53 yards on the ground and failed to find the end zone. Despite averaging over 150 rushing yards per game on the season, the Bills were held under 100 yards against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins' defensive line and the defense as a whole put forth their best effort of the year against the Bills. Playoff hopes for this year are already long gone, but this showing is a positive sign that the current roster is capable of winning big games. At least for this week, they aren't missing having Phillips around.

The third-round pick Miami got in return for the star pass-rusher is looking better already.