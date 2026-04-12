Dolphins fans won't be thrilled with latest Fox Sports insider trade proposals

No matter how many times Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan says that De'Von Achane, Aaron Brewer, and Jordyn Brooks are pillars of their rebuild, some still see a pathway to them being traded.

Achane didn't help his cause when he opted to skip the first voluntary "meet and greet" OTA of the season early last week. Brooks and Brewer, sounds like a coffee house, are still waiting for their contract extensions. At least they showed up.

Until the three of them are extended, they will be the central names mentioned in potential trades, which is exactly what Fox Sports insider Ralph Vacchiano did in his latest pre-draft column.

Aaron Brewer and Jordyn Brooks named possible trade options for the Miami Dolphins

Vacchiano explored the best trade options for several NFL teams as the NFL Draft approaches. It's not an exercise necessarily in what might happen, but one that explores what could happen to benefit those teams.

Aaron Brewer to the Chargers

This makes sense for L.A., where Mike McDaniel sits as the offensive coordinator. His off-center run game thrived with Brewer on the field. The proposal here is a 2026 2nd-round pick and a 2026 4th-round pick for Brewer. That's a lot more than the Dolphins could ever hope for. If the Chargers offered this, Sullivan would be crazy to turn it down. No matter how much they like Brewer.

Jordyn Brooks to the Bengals

Let's be honest, this isn't going to happen any more than the Brewer haul from the Chargers. The Bengals are a cheaply run organization, and they don't throw away draft capital, especially on a player entering a contract year. The cost to obtain Brooks is a 2026 third and a 2026 seventh. It's hard to see the Bengals investing in Brooks, paying him what he wants, and giving up draft picks.

Dolphins trade with Green Bay

When this first came out, we covered the Dolphins' proposal of landing Packers TE Luke Musgrave for a 5th-round pick. You can read here why our Matt Fitzgerald believes this is a good deal for Miami. Musgrave is intriguing, but if the Dolphins are going to use capital on a guy who has missed considerable time in his three-year career. The move would be good for the Dolphins to add familiarity to the roster, but at best, he is worth a 7th-round pick.