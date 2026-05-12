Dolphins fans won't like where the offensive line sits in latest rankings

The Miami Dolphins roster is lacking in most areas heading into 2026, due in large part to the mass exodus of expensive veterans this offseason. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made some tough (but much-needed) decisions once he took the reins, and it has left the team in a rough state of affairs (at least for the 2026 season).

Outside of running back, linebacker, and (maybe) interior defensive line, Miami has major question marks in the rest of their position rooms. Despite adding Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor with their first-round pick this year, the offensive line remains one of their biggest concerns. Center Aaron Brewer and left tackle Patrick Paul have become difference-makers over the past two seasons, but the rest of the starting lineup has a lot to prove.

It should be no surprise then that they rank 30th in ESPN analyst Mike Clay's latest offensive line projections. However, there is one obvious gripe that may cause Dolphins fans to question their ranking.

Mike Clay's ranking for Miami Dolphins' offensive line has one glaring issue that fans will push back on

The Dolphins' offensive line ranking 30th in Clay's projections is understandable on the surface, but taking a closer look at the individual player grades reveals a clear issue. LT Patrick Paul received a 4.9 rating in Clay's system, tying him with Green Bay's Jordan Morgan for the fourth-worst LT in the NFL heading into the 2026 season.

Paul may not be a great run blocker due to his massive frame, causing major leverage issues for him, but he has become a rock-solid pass protector who is far from the liability his rating would suggest. Brewer is easily the best player on the Dolphins' front right now, but Paul is still a net positive at worst for the offense. The fact that he and second-year guard Jonah Savaiinaea are even remotely close in rating (4.9 vs 4.4) is hard to fathom.

That being said, the rest of the group is rated rather fairly in my opinion. Brewer was tied for second among centers with Tyler Linderbaum, with only Creed Humphrey above them. Austin Jackson came in just below Paul's rating with a 4.8, totally fair given his average play and lack of durability. Proctor was given a 5.0 as a first-round rookie, the same rating as every other projected rookie starter taken on Day 1.

Even if Paul was given a bump in rating closer to how Dolphins fans view him, they would still likely be in the bottom 10 of the rankings. Still, can't the Dolphins at least get credit for the few players that are worthwhile on the roster?