Dolphins find out if Daniel Jones is joining them for rest of 2024 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not have had actual interest in former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, but regardless of whether they did or not, he won't be joining Miami this season.
Jones, who was let go a few days ago after requesting his freedom from the Giants, cleared waivers on Monday and will reportedly join the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. It's unclear if the Dolphins' apparent interest in Jones was real or simply a matter of speculation from the media.
The Dolphins will be sticking with Skylar Thompson as the backup for Tua Tagovailoa. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told the media this week that he still has faith in the three-year pro despite being pulled after two plays last Sunday.
Thompson fumbled the exchange on his second play in relief of Tagovailoa. The ball was returned for a touchdown, and Tagovailoa had to come back on the field to finish the game.
The Dolphins have had their fair share of backups this year and they should be getting Tyler Huntley back soon, but the reality is that if Tagovailoa goes down, so do Miami's chances.
Miami set themselves up for this nightmare scenario when they opted not to sign a quality free agent signal-caller back in March. The Dolphins instead felt Thompson was the best choice. After three seasons with Miami, Thompson's growth has been negligible.
Miami Dolphins could have improved their QB room on paper by signing former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones
Jones would not have made Miami a Super Bowl contender, but he would have provided more experience than Thompson and maybe a change of scenery would have been good for him.
Had the Dolphins added Jones, it would have cost the nothing but some extra money they easily could have afforded.
While Jones isn't considered a great quarterback, how much worse would have been than the current Miami backup at the position?
We may never know if this is a missed opportunity by Dolphins general manager Chris Grier or if it was simply a case of the former Giants quarterback deciding to choose the Vikings over Miami or anyone else.