Dolphins fix their biggest roster problems in latest 2027 NFL mock draft

The Miami Dolphins had 13 draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The addition of fifth-round rookie Justin Joly, who was waived by the Broncos, was another draft selection gift.

Miami still has holes that need to be filled, including at TE, while the three rookies develop over the season. Next year, tight end may not be a big focus for Jon-Eric Sullivan, but he will have a lot fewer picks to hide mistakes.

The Dolphins will enter the 2027 offseason with a need at offensive line, edge, receiver, cornerback, safety, tight end, and, of course, quarterback. The GM's approach to filling the holes will dictate how quickly the Dolphins can turn the franchise around. Here is how I could see the Dolphins' draft going if it happened today.

Miami Dolphins can't pass on top prospect that could set them up for the future in latest 2027 Mock Draft

Round 1: Pick 2 - Arch Manning - QB - Texas

There is a lot of fan discussion going around social media about the Dolphins passing on a QB and taking Jeremiah Smith with their first pick in the draft. I don't disagree that it is a good possibility. Ideally, the Dolphins could trade back, get more draft capital, and still get Smith. Manning, however, makes a lot of sense given the Dolphins' needs at the position, lack of depth, and the development they want to do before letting the player take over on the field.

Round 2: Pick 34 - Ashton Hampton - Clemson - CB

It only takes one look at the Dolphins roster to see how badly they need to upgrade the secondary. Rookie Chris Johnson will have one side handled, but the other side is an absolute mess. Miami believes they have good corners on the roster, but if that is true, none of them showed anything in training camp to prove it.

Round 3: Pick 66 - Anto Saka - Edge - Texas A&M

Chop Robinson has looked great during training camp, but he has to prove that he can play at that level on game days. Miami's depth isn't horrible, but it isn't great either. The Dolphins are hoping that this new change in developing players will pay off, but first you have to get them.

Round 3: Pick 101 - Niki Prongos - OT - Stanford

The future of Austin Jackson beyond the 2026 season is up in the air, but it is likely he is gone after this season. Miami will then decide if they are going to break up Patrick Paul and Kadyn Proctor or simply draft Jackson's replacement. Prongos solves that problem. A great athlete with physical traits the Dolphins like might be hard to pass up.

Round 4: PIck 140 - Bryce Thornton - Safety - Florida

The Dolphins could go a lot of different ways here. They could even double up on a quarterback; yes, the class is that deep. From offensive line to safety to receiver, Miami still could use an influx of more talent. Thornton is looking to have a solid season for the Gators. He is worth keeping an eye on.