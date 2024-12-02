Dolphins forcing Vic Fangio out of town looks terrible after Eagles success
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins seemingly made a coaching upgrade this offseason when they parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after a tough finish to 2023. With the players seemingly not buying into what he was selling, the team moved away from him.
While the split was officially dubbed a mutual parting of ways, Fangio wasn't exactly turning Miami into the '85 Bears. The reaction from several big-name Dolphins players after he was fired appeared to show that everyone in the building wanted a fresh start on that side of the ball.
Fangio, who reportedly left Miami to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania, joined the Philadelphia Eagles as their next defensive coordinator, while the Dolphins hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver (who played under Fangio in Houston) to replace him. So far, Philly looks to have won this exchange of defensive minds.
With the Eagles now 9-2 and in the top five of every defensive category that matters, there may be some in Miami regretting the decision to let Fangio end up in Philadelphia. It turns out one of the most respected defensive minds in league history, who has been coordinating high-end defenses since the 1980s didn't forget how to coach when he came to South Florida.
Miami Dolphins look worse for firing Vic Fangio after success of Philalphia Eagles
The Eagles have won eight straight games, decimating the rest of the NFC in the process while picking up a few wins against the best in the AFC as well. While Saquon Barkley and a tremendous running game are the main reasons for this, the defense has been lights out of late.
The Eagles are allowing the fewest yards per game in the league and are fourth-best in points allowed despite starting two rookies in the secondary. Miami might be performing well, clocking in with the eighth-fewest points allowed and 14th in points allowed, but there is a clear gap between them and Philadelphia.
Part of why this Fangio decision stings is just how relieved a few players were when he was officially let go. While he is certainly a bit gruff and demanding, the Eagles seem to be responding to his messaging just fine.
Hiring Weaver has given the Dolphins their best defense of the McDaniel era. However, when compared to Fangio, one has to wonder what this Dolphins team would look like if they held onto him for just one more year.