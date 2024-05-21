Dolphins' Jevon Holland rips Vic Fangio while praising new DC Anthony Weaver
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland never seemed to be on the same page with Vic Fangio. Following the mutual separation between the Miami Dolphins and last year's defensive coordinator, Holland posted a video on social media kicking a rock. He denied it had to do with Fangio.
Holland is singing a different tune after two days of OTA practices. Anthony Weaver has a better pulse of what the players need, which is something Holland is a big fan of. His latest comments sure have people talking too:
Jevon Holland didn't hold back in taking down former Dolphins DC Vic Fangio
According to Cameron Wolfe, Holland said it has been a complete 180 from last year. "It's the fact that he's a good person, that makes a difference." That is a pretty direct shot at Fangio, who we know wasn't well liked by many of the players.
Holland isn't the only one who could benefit from Weaver over Fangio. Last year's second-round pick Cam Smith spent the entire season buried on the depth chart and as far away from Fangio as he could be. Smith wasn't upset that Fangio left Miami. Now, Weaver will get a crack at getting the young CB on the field.
The entire Dolphins defense needs to buy into what Weaver is selling if they are going to succeed in 2024. There are plenty of new faces on a defense that saw four starters leave in free agency or released. Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, Jerome Baker, and Andrew Van Ginkel are no longer with the team.
Weaver comes from a productive and physically daunting system in Baltimore and now he will try to bring that same level of energy and competitiveness to the Dolphins. If he does indeed have the pulse of the players, that is a good first step in setting them off into that direction.