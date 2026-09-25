Dolphins get a defensive boost after Chop Robinson clears concussion protocol

No one wants to admit the one thing that every Miami Dolphins fan knew heading into the season: the edge-rushing unit was going to be bad. That being said, no one expected it to be this bad.

The problems start with Chop Robinson, who was ineffective against the Raiders and didn't play against the 49ers last week. The good news? He has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday.

The Dolphins are welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs to South Florida, but unless the edge rushers can get to Patrick Mahomes, it might be an even longer day than the first two weeks of the season.

Chop Robinson may not be enough to help turn around the Miami Dolphins defensive edge rush unit

Will Robinson make a difference against a Chiefs team that has solid offensive tackles? It's hard to bet on, given the fact that they were not able to do anything against the Raiders or the 49ers. Robinson is the best that the Dolphins have, but fans know that he has struggled since his strong rookie season back in 2024.

The third-year defender started his career on fire, especially in the second half of the season, but it all fell apart in 2025. The coaching changes this year seemed to point toward him returning to his rookie form. Jeff Hafley raved about him in training camp.

We can't be completely discouraged after just one game with Robinson, but it's the bitter taste of last year that has fans wondering if he can become an elite pass rusher. His concussion history is also beginning to become worrisome. He has reportedly suffered at least five concussions so far, and he plans to begin wearing a Guardian Cap to help prevent future ones.

5 defensive ends have registered games this year, but not all of them have made plays.

Chop Robinson - 1 tackle in 1 game

Malik Herring - 3 tackles in 2 games

Clelin Ferrell - 3 tackles in 2 games

Josh Uche - 9 tackles in 2 games

Robert Beal Jr. - 1 tackle in two games

Uche is clearly the best of the unit right now, but something has to change across the board. The Dolphins have only one DE who has touched the quarterback, Uche, and he did it once. Only 4 times have the Dolphins hit the opposing QB: 2 from the LBs and 1 from the D-line. This is not going to win games.

If the edge isn't pulling its weight, offensive linemen don't have to adjust, and that makes it harder for defensive interior linemen to get to the quarterback. If we want to throw more salt on this open wound, only two of the Dolphins' 8 tackles for loss have come from the defensive ends.

Robinson is returning in time to help, but he has to do more than just be a body; he has to play, as Jeff Hafley said, "violent." I'm not sure that is in his football DNA.