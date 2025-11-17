Dolphins get brutal injury news on emerging young cornerback

The Miami Dolphins got a big win on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but their secondary will once again have to find a solution to finish out the season. With Rasul Douglas out for the last two weeks, Miami turned to JuJu Brents to fill the vacancy. Unfortunately, it looks like they will need to replace him now as well.

Brents went down with what was believed to be an ankle injury late in Sunday's win, but it appears to be much worse than initially expected, so much so that the former Colts' second-round pick will miss the rest of the season. They will have two weeks to find a replacement.

#Dolphins CB JuJu Brents, a former second-rounder with the #Colts finding his foot in Miami, is slated for season-ending foot surgery, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A frustrating end for Brents, who will be 100% in 2026. pic.twitter.com/mlgbgILWiL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2025

It's been a long list of injuries to the secondary this season. The Dolphins neglected the position in free agency and then began adding to fill in the needs later in the offseason. After the trade of Jalen Ramsey, Miami signed Rasul Douglas, who has been fantastic through the first part of the season, at the end of training camp.

Injuries to Storm Duck and Kader Kohou opened up the door for Jack Jones to get playing time. Jones, too, was a mid-camp addition. Brents joined the team after camp was over.

The season at the position is like one of those mid-70s, 80s, merry-go-rounds that kids spin so fast to see who can hold on long enough. With the secondary once again taking a massive hit, Miami will have to turn to rookie Jason Marshall, who has been taking snaps on the boundary and had to fill in for Brents when he went down.

The injuries continue to spark debate among fans regarding the conditioning and practices the Dolphins undergo. Miami tends to see a high incidence of soft tissue injuries, as well as ACL and Achilles injuries. Is this a matter of training or the product of players being far more physical? At this point, it's fair to wonder.

Not having Brents is going to hurt more than just Miami's chances down the stretch. They are losing valuable evaluation time. The Dolphins have no starting corners set to return in 2026, making it one of the biggest needs of the offseason. Douglas and Jones are both on one-year deals.

Brents has been looking good since taking over a starting role. He was fantastic against the Bills in week 10, but started slowly in Madrid, giving up three long receptions to the Commanders at the game's onset. Now, his evaluation will have to come in training camp next season, as Brents has just one year left on his rookie deal. Here's hoping he can finally stay healthy enough to establish himself as a starter in the NFL.