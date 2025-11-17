Dolphins take big hit with injury to rising star in struggling secondary

From the very first warm-up on the first day of Miami Dolphins training camp, injuries have been as much of the team's cornerback storyline as the lack of depth has been.

Miami lost Artie Burns to a season-ending injury during warm-ups on that first day; now, promising off-season addition, JuJu Brents, went down with an ankle injury. It is the news the Dolphins didn't need, but at least they have their bye week on the horizon.

Brents was injured in the fourth quarter, and his status is unclear beyond today's game. He was unable to return, and the Dolphins could have used him.

Promising JuJu Brents is the latest cornerback injury to plague the Miami Dolphins' secondary

In Week 10's victory over the Buffalo Bills, Brents proved he could be a valuable asset to the Dolphins' defense. Against the Washington Commanders, he wasn't playing as well, but still showcased enough to warrant consideration for the 2026 season. After giving up three early completions, he settled in a bit better, but being on the field is allowing the Dolphins to evaluate him.

Injuries are unfortunately nothing new for the former Indianapolis Colts second-round pick. He played in just 11 games for the Colts before being waived this summer, landing on his feet with Miami. He has played at a solid level when healthy enough to play, but his availability is too often the problem.

Former GM Chris Grier allowed the secondary to become an afterthought this season. Miami traded Jalen Ramsey and released Kendall Fuller. They opted not to pursue free agents until after the start of training camp. The issue became more pronounced as injuries accumulated.

With the season now entering the critical stage for Miami, any injury to the secondary will be hard to absorb. The Dolphins lost Rasul Douglas two weeks ago, and he remains week-to-week. The Dolphins must stay healthy at the position. With Brents out, rookie Jason Marshall took over at the boundary.

This is going to remain a concern until the Dolphins release an update on Brents, but perhaps it will give Marshall an opportunity to prove himself.