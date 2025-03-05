Dolphins gifted excellent backup QB option before free agency begins

The Miami Dolphins need to draft a quarterback this year, and they also need to sign a veteran free agent. The list of available free agents at the position got one person larger on Wednesday.

In 2024, the Dolphins were certain that Tua Tagovailoa would make it through an entire season. Instead, they watched the season fall apart as Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson tried to take over.

Miami general manager Chris Grier told reporters they tried to find better backups last season but couldn't get the price right to sign them. He and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel have vowed to change that in 2025. Maybe the Las Vegas Raiders can help?

On Wednesday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero revealed that Las Vegas will reportedly release veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew before the start of the new league year next week. The journeyman quarterback has plenty of starting experience and is considered to be a great locker-room presence. The question is, can he lead the team if Miami loses Tagovailoa to an injury at any point next season?

If Minshew needed to come in and finish a game, he might be a good option to have around. But if the Dolphins need a quarterback to ride four games with, it's hard to say anyone would really make a huge difference in Miami's system.

Gardner Minshew would provide experience behind Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

While Minshew may not be the greatest backup, he is only 28 years old and has started 46 games in his six-year NFL career that has included stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and the Raiders last year. Why not make a trip to South Florida?

One thing he would need to work on is his touchdown-to-interception ratio. Entering 2025, Minshew has thrown 68 touchdowns to 34 interceptions.

Still, for a Dolphins team that has been basically pulling inexperienced players from other teams' practice squads to be their backup quarterback, Minshew may not be a bad idea.

