Dolphins' absurd rumored draft plans would infuriate Tua Tagovailoa

Free agency is one week away, and big pieces are already falling around the NFL. One report about the Miami Dolphins and the NFL Draft is a bit concerning.

The Dolphins have two chances to fix their roster. The first opportunity is free agency, but it costs money and typically requires large chunks of the salary cap. If done correctly, teams can fix certain roster needs by investing in proven talent.

The NFL Draft gives teams an opportunity to add cheaper talent over the next four seasons. Both have benefits and detriments. It's crucial for the Dolphins to hit in both phases of their roster restructure. Unfortunately, Miami may miss its best opportunity to fix a glaring need.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Dolphins' approach to the NFL Draft may not be what fans hope for. At the NFL Combine, insiders get a more realistic feel about where teams are heading. Pauline believes he has a grasp on the Dolphins' plans.

According to Pauline, Miami likely won't target an offensive lineman with its top pick.

"The team will target interior offensive linemen, though that won't happen until Days 2 and 3," writes Pauline.

Dolphins can't afford to wait to fix the offensive line this offseason

Under normal season operations, a best-player-available strategy is a great way to ensure teams draft top players who improve the roster. The offensive line is a significant need for the Dolphins, but Pauline doesn't see them prioritizing the interior until later in the draft.

This is not what Dolphins fans want to hear, as the team must prioritize fixing its offensive line. While they could find a starter in the second round, the later it gets, the harder it becomes to find immediate help.

We know Trey Smith is off the free-agency market after the Kansas City Chiefs franchise-tagged him. The Philadelphia Eagles could lose Mekhi Becton, but an increasing number of teams are potentially interested in the former first-round draft pick.

Miami may be unable to keep up with the price demands, and the trickle-down effect will be a problem as other teams begin overpaying for players. This puts more pressure on the draft, and if the Dolphins wait, they may not fix the one unit they know they need to.

