Ranking the Dolphins' top offseason needs by importance before free agency

In less than a month, the Miami Dolphins will officially start building their 2025 roster when the NFL league new year begins and free agency opens.

Head coach Mike McDaniel, and general manager Chris Grier, are entering what should be a critical season for their job security. Miami has to be smart as they navigate their needs, prospects in the draft, and the salary cap.

Currently, the Dolphins are expected to trim nearly $15 million in cash to get their cap even. This is before the NFL releases its 2025 cap ceiling. Miami will also have to make decisions on Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb's future as potential post-June 1 releases.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Grier is identifying the biggest needs on the roster, and frankly, it shouldn't be that difficult.

Number 10. Special Teams

This will be an interesting position to watch. Jason Sanders had a great season in 2024 but could still be a cap casualty. Blake Ferguson missed most of the season due to unkown reasons, and Jake Bailey isn't very consistent. Still, this is the least of the Dolphins worries who finally replaced former ST coach, Danny Crossman.

Number 9. Cornerback

The Dolphins, unless they release Kendall Fuller, don't have a big need at the position. If they do release Fuller, it would leave a hole but one they should be able to fill easily. The bigger problem for Grier is he invested a second-round pick in Cam Smith two drafts ago and he isn't working out the way he should be.

Number 8: Running back

On the surface, running back shouldn't be an issue but both Jeff Wilson, Jr. and Raheem Mostert could be gone and that would leave the Dolphins will Jaylen Wright and DeVon Achane. The Dolphins will need to add another running back but it should be another easy fix.

Number 7: Linebacker

If the Dolphins play this right, they can bring back Tyrel Dotson and Anthony Walker and add another linebacker from the free-agent market. The bigger need for the Dolphins is security on the edge. Jaelan Phillips is no longer reliable for a full season, and Chubb could be designated as a June 1st release. The Dolphins need better depth and more physical play from the unit.

Number 6. Quarterback

Luckily, the Dolphins don't need a starting quarterback just yet but Tua Tagovailoa has to stay healthy and make smarter decisions as it relates to his health. The Dolphins bigger issue at the position is who will play behind him. The Dolphins must sign a free agent to back Tua up, and they will need to draft a developmental player as well.

Number 5: Tight end

Jonnu Smith was fantastic in 2024, and there is no reason to believe 2025 can't be better. Outside of Smith, the Dolphins don't have another threat. Durham Smythe could be a cap release, and Julian Hill shouldn't be on the active roster. Miami has not shown enough attention to their other TEs to believe they see them as a solution.

Number 4. Wide receiver

On paper, the WR unit looks good and shouldn't be a problem, but diving in, you see there is not a lot behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington showed a lot of promise in his rookie season and needs to build off of that, but outside of him, there are a bunch of free agents and no one else. Add to that the number of WRs that were on IR last year, four, and there is a need that has to be addressed.

Number 3. Defensive line

Calais Campbell was an excellent offseason addition in 2024, but don't expect him back for another year. If he continues to play, he will chase a rin,g and he should. Miami will still need to get Zach Sieler help, as the rest of the defensive tackles are rotational and situational. Several are soon-to-be free agents. The draft might be the best option to address this unit.

Number 2: Safety

Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer are both likely gone this year. Of the two, Poyer might be the one re-signed, but fans won't be happy if that happens. The Dolphins should enter the offseason needing two starting safeties and another to join Patrick McMorris as depth pieces. This is a position that will get a lot of discussion nationally surrounding the Dolphins.

Number 1: Offensive line

Chris Grier says it's time to address the line that was last year. After passing on several top-rated draft prospects the last few drafts and letting a top guard, Robert Hunt, leave in free agency last year, it is unlikely that he spends a lot in free agency on the position and if drafts linemen early, he will probably reach if the top players are off the board. His attention to the position has led the Dolphins down a path that sets them up for making mistakes.

