Dolphins give former Ravens draft bust a second chance at an NFL future

The new Miami Dolphins regime continues to be hard at work during this free agency process. Nearly every position group outside of running back is an area of need for the Dolphins, and their latest addition targets arguably their most glaring: pass rusher.

Just one day removed from signing Joshua Uche, Miami again added to the unit by agreeing to a deal with former Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo. Drafted by Baltimore in 2022, Ojabo played sparingly during his time with the Ravens, but did appear in 27 total games the past two seasons.

Ojabo was once a promising prospect coming out of college, but a significant injury at Michigan's Pro Day derailed all that. Now, he and the Dolphins hope a change of scenery can help rejuvenate his once-promising career.

David Ojabo gets a new start with the Miami Dolphins

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report that Ojabo is signing with the Dolphins, adding that the "former second-round pick of the Ravens gets a fresh start." A fresh start is exactly what Ojabo needs, and he'll get every opportunity to turn his career around in Miami.

Prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, Ojabo was projected as a first-round pick and a top-20 selection. In 2021, he produced 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and set a Michigan single-season record with five forced fumbles. Ojabo and teammate Aidan Hutchinson created one of the best pass-rushing duos in the country at that time.

Sadly, Ojabo tore his Achilles tendon while working out during Michigan's Pro Day, creating questions about his future and considerably dropping his draft stock. The Ravens, with a history of drafting injured prospects with upside and giving them time to develop, unsurprisingly took Ojabo with the No. 45 pick in the second round.

Unfortunately, injuries continued to plague the former Wolverine, and Ojabo was never able to live up to his second-round billing in Baltimore. However, his ability to play in double-digit games in each of the past two seasons is an encouraging sign. And still only 25 years old, there's still room for Ojabo to make a name for himself, especially now in a new setting.

Some critics will be quick to point out that this reeks of a Chris Grier signing. And honestly, if Grier was the one bringing in Ojabo, I'd roll my eyes to some degree too. But new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has already signed a plethora of players this free agency, and Ojabo really is the only one with a legitimate injury history. It really comes down to the Dolphins needing pass rushers and Ojabo needing a fresh start. Occasionally, chasing upside can be a good thing.

The upside is there with Ojabo, and if he can stay healthy, he can be a solid rotational piece for the Dolphins this season. Terms of his contract have not yet been disclosed, but given what Miami has been handing out to other free agents, it's almost safe to assume that it's a one-year deal with little guaranteed. Thus, it's a low-risk move for a player who was once considered one of the best in the nation just a few years ago.