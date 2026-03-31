Dolphins GM delivers a clear message to disappointing pass rusher

One (of the many) qualms that fans had with Chris Grier in his time running the Miami Dolphins is his affinity for the athletic freak. He seemed to miss the forest for the trees, failing to realize that a player who can run fast, jump out of the gym, and set records at the "Underwear Olympics" is only half of the equation. The player must, in turn, also be able to play, you know, football.

There is no more glowing example than the Dolphins' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, EDGE rusher Chop Robinson from Penn State University. Robinson boasted a 9.72 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranked 51st out of 1,797 defensive ends from 1987–2024. Now, Robinson was not a slouch on the field by any stretch, and one would be foolish to say he's unable to play football.

There was some concern, however, that he only had four sacks his final year in college, with only two of them coming against Power 4 opponents (Iowa and Rutgers). His career sack total was 11.5, compiled over three seasons. The Dolphins decided to nab him in the 2024 NFL Draft anyway, citing his pressure numbers and the fact that sacks are a misleading statistic.

Now, after a disappointing sophomore campaign, his new general manager is making it known he expects more from him in 2026.

Chop Robinson's rookie season for the Miami Dolphins was a step in the right direction before a sophomore slump

Despite all the questions surrounding his selection, Robinson filled in well and flashed a lot of talent in his rookie season. When the dust settled on the season, his 47 pressures on 322 pass rush chances culminated in a pressure rate of 15.2% (courtesy of SIS), which ranked eighth among players with at least 100 rush chances. He was even able to stack up six sacks, silencing doubters, if only for the moment.

In retrospect, it might not have been entirely fair to expect an increase in production from Chop Robinson while his opportunities decreased, with a healthy Phillips and Chubb ahead of him. The troubling development was the plummet in rate stats in 2025. For the season, he had 25 pressures on 225 rushes — an 11.7% pressure rate that ranked 45th among players with at least 100 rush chances. His sacks dipped as well, albeit modestly, to just four,

His precipitous decline prompted uncomfortable questions, and at the annual NFL owners' meetings, Dolphins' new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was pointedly straightforward, courtesy of the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson:

"He has a responsibility, has to be intentional about his business ... I have a lot of confidence in [coach Jeff Hafley], his staff and their ability to teach and develop young players. Chop has a lot of natural talent. We have a lot of really good coaches in the building. I think it will be a good marriage. We will get the most out of Chop."

With a new head coach in charge whose expertise comes on the defensive side of the ball, it's reasonable to expect some of Miami's young defenders to get improved instruction. That's not to say Robinson's defensive coordinators previously (Vic Fangio and Anthony Weaver) were slouches themselves.

The note about being intentional seems to carry some weight here. Whether coaches and personnel in 2025 noted a nonchalance or lack of intensity in Robinson's work habits is a matter of interpretation and ultimately, water under the bridge. Entering the ever-pivotal year three of his rookie contract, Robinson's on notice that his best is required now.

He has a golden opportunity to carve out a significant role on Jeff Hafley's defense from Day 1, and it will be on him to seize it. Though the 2026 Dolphins may have basement-level expectations in the media, that is far from the reality for the coaches and players who go to work every day in Davie, Florida.

The message to Robinson from the new regime seems simple enough: it's time to squat or get off the pot.