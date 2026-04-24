Dolphins GM is already 1-0 against AFC East rival after drafting Chris Johnson

After trading out of their 11th overall pick for the 12th, the Miami Dolphins started to plan what they were going to do with their second pick in the first round. They must have got wind of something, because they traded again.

The Dolphins moved from 30 up to 27 in a trade with the 49ers. They selected Chris Johnson of San Diego State. Most in the media had him ranked as one of the top five corners in this year's class, and the Dolphins made him the second CB taken.

Miami's move to 27 was surprising, but it's what happened next that has some fans snickering at the Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins GM’s savvy draft move forces Buffalo Bills to bail on first round

Sullivan's trade-up put them in front of the Bills, who were drafting at pick 28. Buffalo needs corner help, but immediately after the Dolphins made their pick, the Bills traded out of the slot.

Buffalo made three trades on Thursday night. They moved their 26th pick in the round to the Texans, dropping two spots to 28. After the Dolphins took Johnson, they traded to 31 with the Patriots, then traded again with the Titans.

It's hard to know what the line of thinking was with Brandon Beane, but here in Miami, it's great to think that Sullivan may have one-upped him by moving up to 27 and taking a player the Bills may have been targeting.

Johnson is being hyped as one of the best corners in this draft so far. Miami was linked to Mansoor Delane, who came off the board before they were on the clock at 11. It's unclear if they were planning to take the LSU prospect over Kadyn Proctor.

Sullivan wasn't taking any chances with several teams in front of them. They wanted Johnson and found a way to make it happen. It cost them one of their third-round picks, but they offset that loss with a 4th in return as well.

The Dolphins love the versatility of Johnson. He can play inside or out and is equally good in press or zone coverage, something head coach Jeff Hafley will love. Meanwhile, Dolphins fans can take a victory lap around the Bills, even if there is no real reason to.