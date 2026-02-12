Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan must not blow one huge offseason decision

Oftentimes in the NFL, new general managers are eager to make their imprint on their team. After years of grinding tape, making modest money, and clawing their way up the front office ladder, they finally have the big boy seat. Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan must be feeling some of those feels right about now. What a thrill it must be to be in charge of a 53-man NFL roster.

Anyway, where some rookie GMs and head coaches go wrong is a hyper-fixation on getting "their guys." That can mean a desire to bring in players from their former teams, or making it a point of pride to move on from core vets. These more experienced players could help build the culture and win more now, but new regimes tend to trend toward youth movement and free agents they're previously acquainted with, who may not work out as well as retaining some holdovers.

It's a fine line. Roster turnover is necessary to a large degree, particularly with all the free agents the Dolphins have and their general franchise trajectory. That said, Miami's new-look leadership shouldn't toss out anything and everything that made last year's team tick down the stretch.

And I'm thinking about one position in particular that Sullivan should ensure is in a good spot for whoever the quarterback is in Week 1.

New regime should strive to make Miami Dolphins' tight end group a top priority

Greg Dulcich was a tremendous surprise once he landed in Miami. In fact, he caught 18 of his final 20 targets on the season. Roughly half of the Fins' 2025 roster is hitting free agency, without many must-keep fellas in the whole lot.

Also on the way out and free to sign anywhere are Darren Waller and Daniel Brunskill. The former came out of retirement last year, and if he does intend to play next season, I could see Waller joining a team that's readier to contend for a Super Bowl. As for Brunskill, he's an offensive lineman who Miami deployed as a tight end for 121 snaps to help De'Von Achane and the rushing attack really take off.

Once upon a time, Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley's fired predecessor, Mike McDaniel, was on the same Washington Commanders staff as new Miami offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. They shared a lot of time on the 49ers staff under Kyle Shanahan, too.

In other words, similar offensive principles abound. Thinking back on Slowik's two years as the Texans' OC, where he helped C.J. Stroud shoot to stardom as a rookie QB, Houston deployed Dalton Schultz and Brevin Jordan as a solid pass-catching tight end duo. Additionally, had a tight end/h-back/fullback type in Andrew Beck, who could be an outlet for Stroud to throw to.

These new-age Dolphins can't have enough tight ends. Hanging onto an exotic hybrid type like Brunskill, considering the revelation he was in 2025, isn't something Sullivan should dismiss just because his coaching staff didn't come up with such an ingenious plan. Not saying that's how he would indubitably think. Just saying there's precedent for mindless moves such as these.

With salary cap limited, one draft prospect who springs to mind and fits the Beck-centric bill is Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski. Like Beck, Nowakowski is a tremendous blocker and an underestimated receiving threat.

I promise you that Indiana FB/TE Riley Nowakowski has better technique, strain and block finish than a good deal of offensive linemen who will be drafted ahead of him. Not a shot at them, but praise for a guy who clearly takes the craft of run blocking seriously. — Lance Zierlein

For how cash-strapped the Dolphins are this offseason, they could retain the likes of Dulcich, Waller, and Brunskill for a real bargain. Nowakowski would be a cost-effective, early Day 3 pick in all likelihood.

If Miami wanted to get really weird, Sullivan could admit defeat on second-round left guard Jonah Savaiinaea after one season and have Hafley and Slowik deploy him as the hybrid tight end type. Savaiinaea sure has the movement skills to pull that off.

When I talked to Jonah, he said teams are looking at him almost exclusively as a guard, so here's his guard RAS.



Jonah Savaiinaea is a OG prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.84 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 28 out of 1720 OG from 1987 to 2025. — Brian Nemhauser

I say that mostly in jest. In all seriousness, the Dolphins ran 12 personnel on only 10% of their plays last season, per Sumer Sports. The league average keeps growing and was at 22.26%.

When Miami did run 12 personnel sets, the offense ranked a respectable 14th in Expected Points Added on pass plays, and third in EPA per rush. Yet despite having a declining QB in Tua Tagovailoa at the controls for most of the way, the Fins ran 60% pass plays out of 12 personnel — fourth-highest in the NFL.

Slowik ran 12 personnel at a 31.47% clip in 2024. That was third-highest in the league. Think Bobby likes him some 12 personnel almost as much as Fernando Mendoza.

The Dolphins can maintain this area of strength on their roster at tight end by re-signing Dulcich at the very least. They've already picked up supreme athlete Zack Kuntz, which I gotta say, really intrigues me.

Zack Kuntz is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1104 TE from 1987 to 2023.

Keep it up, Sully! Build that tight end room! And for the love of all Dolphins fans everywhere, draft Riley Nowakowski.