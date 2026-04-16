Dolphins GM may have exposed draft prospects he won’t target

When it comes to approaching the NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has repeatedly stressed the importance of identifying the best players available when drafting. That comes with a caveat when talking about the offensive line.

Sullivan met with the media on Wednesday and kept his draft night plans pretty much sealed off from any leaks, but in the process, he may have given fans a clue about who he won't draft as he leans on his Green Bay roots.

The Dolphins are not going to draft players with character concerns, major injury concerns, or guys that don't really love the game, but they may not look at players who can't play more than one position either.

Jon-Eric Sullivan may have send the clearest message yet about his vision for the Miami Dolphins offensive line

Sullivan was asked about players on the offensive line, specifically the need to be versatile. That has been a big part of the Packers' scouting process for decades. The belief has always been that the more positions you can play, the better value you have for the team.

"The more you can do the more value you can bring to the table. We prefer not to draft players that are one position players only. " Jon-Eric Sullivan

The GM said that it happens sometimes where a team sees the value of a player who doesn't fit that criteria, but it has become clear that the preference will be for players to be able to move along the offensive line, in other words, guards who can also play center, and tackles who can drop inside.

That line of thinking could take some players off the Dolphins' draft board, theoretically. That could leave players like Olaivavega Ioane, Kadyn Proctor, and even Monroe Freeling off their boards, or at least lower on them. All three are seen more as either an interior lineman (Ioane) or true tackles.

Miami's approach to the offensive line is a smart one. It's also something that former GM Chris Grier couldn't nail down. Grier took players who came with versatility, but the Dolphins often tried to make them into players they were not. Last year was a good example of bringing someone like Jonah Savaiinaea onto the roster and fitting him on the wrong side.

Green Bay's ability to find offensive linemen will help keep Sullivan on track, but if a player can't move around a bit, he may not be the best choice for the Dolphins.