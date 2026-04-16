Dolphins GM sets record straight on Troy Aikman's draft involvement

The still-undefined role of Troy Aikman with the Miami Dolphins took a small turn on Wednesday. The Dolphins' new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, made it clear at his recent press conference what the HOF quarterback's involvement won't include.

Aikman has been a consultant for the Dolphins, specifically in their search for a general manager. That search ended with the hiring of Sullivan. Aikman also sat in on the interviews for the head coaching job that went to Jeff Hafley.

It was presumed that Aikman's involvement would end there, but it hasn't and isn't expected to anytime soon. That has led to speculation about what input he may have on the Dolphins' draft process.

Jon-Eric Sullivan slams the door on Troy Aikman's draft involvement with the Miami Dolphins

Sullivan was asked to clarify a recent comment from Aikman that alluded to him being at the Dolphins facility during the draft. The GM was asked if he would be in the draft room and be consulted on picks.

"He will not be consulted about draft picks. He might be in the draft room. " Jon-Eric Sullivan

The GM wasted no time clarifying that Aikman's role with the team does not include the NFL Draft process, at least in terms of his having input into the selections. Sullivan will have final say over who gets selected this year.

Aikman's role with the team is still up in the air. We know his counsel will remain, but to what degree is unknown. Sullivan said he likes working with Aikman.

"Troy (Aikman) will be part of the equation moving forward. What that looks like, we'll see. He has been a great sounding board. He is welcome in the draft room. " Jon-Eric Sullivan

Sullivan gave a lot of props to Dan Marino as well. He said Miami's own HOF QB has been around the whole time and has provided great insight to the GM on QBs and WRs. He did not say how much input, if any, Marino would have on the draft process.

The Dolphins are entering a new era, and it's important that the GM sets the tone for everything that comes next. Setting a clear boundary with a popular voice in the organization is a welcome sight.