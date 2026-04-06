Troy Aikman's mysterious Dolphins' role could become a major NFL problem

When Stephen Ross made the decision to look for a new general manager, he made the smartest move of his NFL ownership. He hired a guy with no ties to the organization or himself to help find a solution. Troy Aikman knows the ins and outs of each NFL team, and he used that information to deliver Jon-Eric Sullivan to Ross.

There was nothing illegal about what the Dolphins and Aikman did. It was an advisory role. Aikman leaned on his history of talking with team executives to help find a new GM. Aikman has said it was a smart move for the Dolphins to invest in that time.

His role was expected to be a one-off after the hiring. It isn't. His role with the team is still undecided, but it could end up forcing the NFL to deal with what may become a similar push around the league.

Troy Aikman admits he now has a rooting interest in the Miami Dolphins

When Aikman joined the Dolphins search, no one batted an eye. It made sense. Soon, there will be questions about whether or not it gives the Dolphins an unfair advantage, given Aikman's media role. The former Cowboy great sat down with DLLS Sports and discussed his role with Miami in more detail.

"I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league,” Aikman said. “And knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that — whether it was through me or through somebody else."

Who is to define what that advantage will be? If he meets with the Dolphins before a game he is broadcasting, will he give them inside information? Probably not, but the optics aren't good, and fingers will be pointed.

Unlike the Raiders' position with Tom Brady, Aikman doesn't own Dolphins stock. He has no ownership ties at all, and no one knows what his role will be, but he will be a fan.

"But, yeah, I’m pulling for them. I want to see them do well because I feel like my fingerprints are on it as well."

The natural question will be, how long will the NFL allow these types of employment? The Raiders have a minority owner in Brady, who calls games for FOX. Aikman is the guy on ESPN. Who will be next? If the Dolphins and Raiders start to turn their franchises around, other teams will start looking at this blueprint.

Traditionally, teams rely on former executives to vet potential executive hires. It's the same with coaching searches, and so on. Even player acquisitions lean heavily on knowledge from other players, coaches, and team GMs.

Unlike those situations, Aikman and Brady have access to teams that others don't. They meet with them prior to games to prepare for their telecast. Not all of the information is usable, but there could be injury-related conversations that could impact whether or not a player does or doesn't play.

The NFL doesn't have a problem with it now, but that could change. They have issued a formal statement that will be addressed later, perhaps when the role is more defined.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, Aikman will be in the Dolphins' war room on draft day. To what degree he is involved is completely unknown.

Aikman said it himself, "They hired me for information that they don't have or can't get." There lies the potential NFL problem.