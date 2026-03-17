Troy Aikman's role with Dolphins may not be finished just yet

When the Miami Dolphins fired, or "mutually agreed to part ways," with their longtime general manager Chris Grier on Halloween day following a brutal beatdown at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, there was palpable excitement in the air. There were obviously reservations as well. If Grier was out, but his top hires remained, what change could be expected?

Then, on New Year's Day, Adam Schefter dropped a bomb that gave fans hope that maybe this time would be different.

The Dolphins would be hiring ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman as a consultant on their general manager search. A sharp football mind with zero attachment whatsoever to the Miami Dolphins in his past (besides the fact that in 2003, he was under the impression that the Dolphins were going to bring him in to be their starting quarterback) would provide a welcome fresh set of eyes.

Many lauded the decision, noting Aikman's connections and access to all of the league's coaches and executives after a quarter century in the broadcast booth. He is supremely respected in the business, and Dolphins fans seemed to love the idea that this outside-the-box hire could pay huge dividends for a team that hasn't had much success with the status quo.

In an appearance on the Rodeo Time podcast, Aikman dropped a new wrinkle that is likely to excite Dolphins fans. While remaining somewhat coy as it relates to what the position would entail, Aikman made waves when he confirmed he will have an ongoing role with the Dolphins in an undisclosed capacity.

Troy Aikman's efforts have landed him a long-term position with the Miami Dolphins

When it was reported that Aikman was present for general manager interviews with potential candidates, it became abundantly clear that the Dolphins truly valued his input. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Aikman was also in attendance for the introductory press conference of the eventual hire for the position, Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Some found it telling that Mike McDaniel, who survived the dreaded Black Monday for head coaches, was ultimately let go a few days later. Aikman had been pointedly critical of the former Dolphins head coach on Monday Night Football, taking issue with the offense's lackadaisical effort in the fourth quarter of what was essentially an elimination game.

As fate would have it, Aikman then found himself an integral part of the search committee for the team's next head coach. Jeff Hafley wound up getting the job after the team interviewed several candidates.

While to this point, Aikman gets to enjoy the positive publicity, soon enough, Dolphins fans will be able to form informed opinions on the new brain trust's acumen. As of now, the results have been promising. Of course, it's all very fluid until the games that matter begin to paint a clear picture.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins appear to have liked what they've gleaned from the former Dallas Cowboy, and his stay in Miami will now be longer than initially expected. For Dolphins fans, the hope is that this will wind up being a masterstroke rather than another well-intentioned move that amounts to nothing.