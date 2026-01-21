Dolphins grant Jeff Hafley his wish in Mel Kiper's latest 2026 NFL mock draft

The Miami Dolphins seem to be moving in a completely new direction. After years of prioritizing speed over all else under Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel, they've hired former Green Bay Packers duo Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley to right the ship.

It will take time to establish a new identity, but the Dolphins have to start by giving Hafley some new pieces to work with on defense. The defense, as it stands, isn't good enough for the new head coach to put together a dominant unit.

ESPN's Mel Kiper has a solution. In his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, he has the Dolphins selecting Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk in the first round. The pick is the exact opposite of what Grier and McDaniel would do, and it could be the perfect way to kick off the Hafley era.

Mel Kiper has the Miami Dolphins taking Auburn DL Keldric Faulk in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

At this point, it's no secret that the 2026 NFL Draft isn't as loaded with top-end talent as some other classes have been. But that doesn't mean the Dolphins can't find a player to build around with the 11th pick. Faulk could be the player to transform Miami's defensive front.

Kiper said, "We don't know if Tua Tagovailoa will still be Miami's quarterback next season, but either way, it's probably too early for Alabama's Ty Simpson. We do know the defense could use some work, though, and new coach Jeff Hafley's background is on that side of the ball."

He's a physical force at 6'6" and 285 pounds. At just 20 years old, he's one of the youngest prospects in this draft. His play strength stands out immediately when you turn on the film. The Auburn product can hold the edge against even the most physical offensive linemen.

Faulk has some developing to do as a pass rusher, but his long arms and overall athletic profile give him a high floor in the NFL. He could step in as an immediate starter on the edge for the Dolphins.

But the best part about Faulk's fit in Miami is his versatility. He can play on the edge or as a defensive tackle. Hafley would have the flexibility to use the defender however he needed to in any given matchup. The Auburn prospect could be the key to unlocking the Dolphins' defense under their new coach. It would be hard to argue with this pick as the first big splash of the new era of Miami football.