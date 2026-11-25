Dan Marino's quick release sent the NFL record books into a tailspin. The Miami Dolphins HOF quarterback owned them all until the NFL simplified the rules to protect QBs and make downfield throws easier. Until that happened, QBs relied far more on the guys in front of them.

Richmond Webb was elite. A pure tackle with every intangible NFL teams look for. While Marino is in the Hall of Fame, partially thanks to Webb on his blindside, Webb isn't in the Hall of Fame thanks to Marino's quick release.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of 53 players who have made it into this year's hunt for a Gold Jacket, and Webb is once again on that list. Will this be the year that he finally hears his doorbell ring? Or will it be another social media post thanking the voters and saying it was "Just an honor" to be named one of the finalists?

Pro Football Hall of Fame rule changes make it nearly impossible for former Miami Dolphins players to get in

Webb is the Dolphins' best chance for a Hall of Fame player. After Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas' inductions, there are no players from Miami's roster since their playing days who warrant discussion. Two decades of rosters that produced limited Pro Bowl-caliber players, let alone an HOF-level player.

No, for the Dolphins, Webb is it. For many fans, especially us older ones, Webb represents the last real opportunity to see the Dolphins achieve that honor. New HOF rules have made sure of that.

52 players remain in the running for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027. Next up: the Selection Committee trims the list to 25 nominees. https://t.co/sJlWFk2mdC pic.twitter.com/IqvUhT5SYD — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2026

Earlier in 2026, the process for enshrining players underwent major changes. There are no more "Senior" nominees. All players are eligible for voting, but many no longer remember the play of so many older veterans, who no longer sit in anyone's daily memory.

The HOF reduced the number of voters to only a handful. 25, down from 50. Every player, regardless of era, is eligible, so no drop-out after a certain period of time. Yet one big change sets up their peers far more than they used to.

Voters will now take into consideration a player or contributor's full body of work, which will include non-playing or coaching accomplishments as well. So a "football resume" will include more than just a player's "playing" career.

The Dolphins have three players who could garner a strong argument for inclusion. Webb, of course, and longtime guard Bob Kuechenberg and wide receiver Mark Clayton. The WRs' avenue to the HOF is an extremely long one, and his chances were only slightly better before the rule change.

Kuechenberg is the one that stands out the most. His career with the Dolphins was exceptional. Six Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl wins, a 14-year NFL career, but like Webb, Kooch suffers from those who surrounded him. Too many from the 1972 team have been inducted, or so media members have quipped over the years.

Webb, however, differs from Kuechenberg. He was never considered an old curmudgeon. He never blistered the media with personal opinions on how they do their jobs. Webb has never been the slightest less than classy in his yearly fall off the finals list. A Don Shula disciple who simply played the game at the best level possible. A HOF-level.

Will this be his year? Probably not, unfortunately.