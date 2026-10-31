Dolphins' Halloween history is full of ghosts, monsters, and nightmares

To start out, Happy Halloween to all those who celebrate! On this day, the spookiest of the year, we thought it might be fun to take a tour through the Miami Dolphins' history and uncover ghosts, monsters, and nightmares of the team's past. We must warn, though: if you read on, there's no guarantee of ever coming back the same way you departed.

October is always a great month for football fans. In September, there's often sloppy play as teams find their footing and determine who they will be that year. Come the 10th month of the year, we are treated to full slates of early-season games every week, and it happens to be the time when most teams' seasons are still alive. It's cinema.

In team history, the Dolphins have played 242 games in the month of October. They are 128–111–3 in those games, which is good for a 0.535 win-loss percentage. That ranks 13th in the league — not too bad for one of the NFL teams with orange as a primary color. Miami's 21.5 points per game in the month ranks 15th. That's just the month, however.

The confluence of the Miami Dolphins and Halloween produces some tricks as well as some treats

Day of the Dead history

As fate would have it, Halloween falls on a Saturday this year. That means there won't be any NFL action for the occasion this year. In any case, the Dolphins have played on October 31 seven times. Their record is 6–1 in those contests, which makes for a league-leading 0.857 win-loss percentage.

I'm sure everyone remembers Miami's 1971 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 20–3, as well as the 1976 South Florida slobber knocker that ended in a 10–3 final, with the Dolphins prevailing over the rival Patriots. In all seriousness, the franchise's most memorable performance on Halloween day must be its 22–20 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

A brief recap: the Bengals and Dolphins each had pointsless possessions in overtime. Miami opted to punt on fourth-and-2 from Cincinnati's 40-yard line — something that would be unthinkable today — and punter Brandon Fields delivered a beauty inside the 10-yard line. After Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton fired incompletions on first and second down, he dropped back on third down; only this time he wasn't so lucky.

Legendary Miami EDGE rusher Cameron Wake sacked Dalton for a game-clinching safety. It was absolutely glorious.

Dolphins players who were born to haunt (or be cursed)

Ironically enough, no player who has ever suited up for the Miami Dolphins in a regular season game has had a birthday on October 31. If I were a skeptic, I would think the organization is a little superstitious. There have been some close calls, though.

October 30th birthdays: wide receiver Jakeem Grant ('16–'21), offensive lineman Dallas Thomas ('13–'16), offensive lineman Todd Wade ('00–'03)

November 1st birthdays: wide receiver River Cracraft ('22–'24), tight end Michael Egnew ('12–'13), running back Mike Gillislee ('13), Bruce Irvin ('23), offensive lineman Evan Mathis ('08), offensive lineman Patrick Paul ('24–pres.), tight end Rich Siler ('87), tight end Andre Tillman ('75–'78)

The list provides quite the mix of cult heroes like River Cracraft, draft picks that didn't work out — looking at you, Dallas Thomas and Michael Egnew — and a few standouts sprinkled in.

Jakeem Grant was an electric return man who made a Pro Bowl in 2021. He sometimes angered the fanbase with his slippery hands, particularly in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's rookie and sophomore seasons, but he was undoubtedly a success story as a diminutive sixth-round pick. His iconic high-five touchdown celebration with fellow receiver Albert Wilson will not be soon forgotten.

Patrick Paul has been as advertised since arriving in Miami and looks every part of a franchise left tackle. You'd be hard-pressed to find a Dolphins fan who doesn't want to see Paul stick around for another decade if he's willing.

Miami Dolphins monster performances

The Dolphins are a proud organization with a long history of fantastic players who etched their names not only in the franchise's history books, but in league annals as well. From Hall of Famers like quarterbacks Dan Marino and Bob Griese, running back Larry Csonka, and wide receiver Paul Warfield to franchise legends like Ricky Williams, Cameron Wake, and Mark Duper, Miami has had no shortage of star power.

Below are some Dolphins single-game franchise records. In these matchups, these players seem to have morphed into monsters who were simply unstoppable.

Most Passing Yards in a Game:

1. Dan Marino (521) – 10/23/1988 vs. New York Jets

2. Dan Marino (473) – 9/4/1994 vs. New England Patriots

3. Dan Marino (470) – 12/2/1984 vs. Los Angeles Raiders

Most Passing TDs in a Game:

T-1. Tua Tagovailoa (6) – 9/18/2022 vs. Baltimore Ravens

T-1. Dan Marino (6) – 9/21/1986 vs. New York Jets

T-1. Bob Griese (6) – 11/24/1977 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Most Rushing Yards in a Game:

1. Ricky Williams (228) – 12/1/2002 vs. Buffalo Bills

2. Ricky Williams (216) – 12/9/2002 vs. Chicago Bears

3. Jay Ajayi (214) – 10/23/2016 vs. Buffalo Bills

Most Rushing TDs in a Game:

1. Ronnie Brown (4) – 9/21/2008 vs. New England Patriots

T-2. Karim Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, Mercury Morris, Raheem Mostert, Don Nottingham, Bernie Parmalee, Ronald Scott, Sammie Smith, Troy Stradford, Ricky Williams (3)

Most Receiving Yards in a Game:

1. Brian Hartline (253) – 9/30/2012 vs. Arizona Cardinals

2. Chris Chambers (238) – 12/4/2005 vs. Buffalo Bills

3. Mark Duper (217) – 11/10/1985 vs. New York Jets

Most Receiving TDs in a Game:

T-1. Mark Ingram (4) – 11/27/1994 vs. New York Jets

T-1. Paul Warfield (4) – 12/15/1973 vs. Detroit Lions

T-3. Chris Chambers, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Irving Fryar, O.J. McDuffie, Nat Moore, Lamar Thomas, Paul Warfield (3)

Most Interceptions in a Game:

1. Dick Anderson (4) – 12/3/1973 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

T-2. Charlie Babb, Larry Gordon, Curtis Johnson, William Judson, Sam Madison, Louis Oliver, Dick Westmoreland, Willie West (3)

Most Sacks in a Game:

1. Cameron Wake (4.5) – 9/30/2012 vs. Arizona Cardinals

T-2. Doug Betters, E.J. Junior, Joey Porter, Cameron Wake (4.0)

Marino's 500-plus-yard day throwing the ball undoubtedly stands out. Williams' back-to-back record-setting rush performances also boggle the mind. For me, though, the most insane performance here is Dick Anderson's four interceptions in one game.

The Steelers started quarterback Joe Gilliam in that contest, and he was 0-for-7 passing with three interceptions when he was mercifully benched for eventual Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw. Apparently, Bradshaw wasn't paying much attention, as despite tossing two touchdowns, he was only 14-of-35 with a trio of interceptions himself.

There's a word for doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It's called insanity.

Alas, the Dolphins will be playing on Sunday against the New England Patriots. It's not going to be easy, but a specific formula just might lead to a second straight division win. Hopefully, they'll bring that Halloween energy on November 1.