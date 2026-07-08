The Dolphins have a promising building block no one is talking about

It's a well-known fact at this point that the Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a relatively comprehensive rebuild. Under new leadership, the franchise has jettisoned many of its older, expensive players. In fact, there are only four players over 30 years old remaining on the roster, and two of them are specialists: Zane Gonzalez and Bradley Pinion. Translation: they're focused on building a young core.

While the 2026 NFL Draft went a long way toward replenishing the roster with youth — 13 additions in total — the issue remains that there's a dearth of youthful, proven talent. There are a few stars who have already certified themselves as such in De'Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks, and Aaron Brewer. Besides that troika, there are questions aplenty.

In attempting to identify each team's most promising building block, Bleacher Report made a curious choice. Chop Robinson's career to this point has been seen as something of a disappointment. It's easy to forget that Robinson is only two years in, but commentary from the new regime has made it clear that he is far from a sacred cow. Coaches don't usually harp on taking the next step for players who've already arrived.

Patrick Paul is the Miami Dolphins' most promising building block right now, it would be fortunate for Chop Robinson to join him

In anointing Chop Robinson the most promising building block, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote:

"Edge-rusher Chop Robinson might not draw the attention that Achane does, but the third-year defender is shaping up to be a defensive building block. A first-round pick out of Penn State in 2024, Robinson made just four starts in his first two seasons, but Miami is hoping for more ... With 10 sacks and 32 quarterback pressures already on his resume, Robinson is poised to be the new headliner of Miami's pass rush."

While the stats may look good on paper, the reality is that advanced analytics have not been so kind to Robinson thus far. Pro Football Focus gave him a 54.8 grade in 2025, which ranked 97th out of 115 qualifiers. What's more, his 11.7 pressure percentage ranked 84th out of 159 EDGE rushers with more than 40 attempts on the season, according to SIS.

While not worthy of a write-off at this point, Robinson has far from proven himself. Patrick Paul, on the other hand, seems to have solidified himself as the Dolphins' blindside protector of the future.

At 6'7" and 326 pounds, Paul may as well have been created in a lab to thwart pass rushers in the NFL. After a year spent learning under the tutelage of Dolphins legend Terron Armstead, he stepped into the starting role and quickly became a difference maker. PFF's assessment saw him receive a 66.2 grade (45th out of 89 qualifiers), though that is brought down by his run blocking, which remains a work in progress.

As a pass protector, he broke out to the tune of a 74.4 grade, which ranked 28th. He allowed only five sacks, and that was with one of the NFL's least athletic quarterbacks playing behind him. With a QB like Malik Willis, who can create with his legs, there's a legitimate chance Paul's sacks allowed could shrink to zero. Still only 24 years old, Paul has time on his side to get even better as he continues to refine his technique.

Paul doesn't become eligible for a contract extension until the 2026 season's end, but the Dolphins would be wise to lock him into a big-money extension as early as they can. Whether Willis proves himself to be the guy or Miami looks toward the draft, they can rest easy knowing the left tackle spot is filled with a standout for the foreseeable future.