Dolphins could be getting more help on the offensive line soon
By Brian Miller
There is no question the weakest parts of the Miami Dolphins offensive line are the interior guard positions. Robert Jones hasn't played poorly, but Liam Eichenberg's best play is flopping after a soft head butt. Enter Isaiah Wynn.
Wynn was fantastic early in 2023 before going on injured reserve. The Dolphins decided to take the risk on Wynn again and signed him to a one-year deal and brought him back this past offseason. He wound up getting hurt in training camp and was placed on injured reserve again. But Wynn could be close to coming off injured reserve, as Miami has opened up his 21-day practice window this week.
It's great news for the Dolphins, who, again, need help at guard. The question is, how long will Wynn be able to stay healthy? When he is healthy, he is a great player alongside Terron Armstead on the left side of Miami's offensive line.
The smart move would be to keep him out of the Dolphins' upcoming games against the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots and then see where he is at before the Week 13 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
While not trying to sound pessimistic or negative about this, Miami getting Wynn back actually seems underwhelming given his injury history.
If he can stay healthy for the rest of the season, it's a great opportunity for the Dolphins run game. Wynn is physical at the point of attack and moves well to create holes and get to the next level blocks. His pass protection will give Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa more time than Eichenberg tends to give.
Jones was hurt last week, and it is unclear if he will be ready for Sunday. He left Monday night's game with a knee injury, but it would be surprising if Wynn gets penciled in this early.
Miami Dolphins add familiar TE back to practice squad
Miami doesn't seem to have a need at tight end unless they release Julian Hill. But they still felt the need to add one to the practice squad this week.
Former Dolphins practice squad member Hayden Rucci has been brought back to the team. Fans have loved his potential and were surprised when he was released earlier in the season. It's not a huge move, but it's something to keep an eye on.
Miami seems to like Hill a lot, but at some point, his costly mistakes need to stop, and that may include removing him from the 53-man roster.