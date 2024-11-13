Ridiculous touchdown celebration might keep Tyreek Hill out of practice this week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, but it may have cost them one of their top wide receivers, at least in the short term.
Tyreek Hill told reporters he injured his neck during his touchdown celebration with Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday night. The two looked to do some kind of "WWE" move that sent both players to their backs. Hill said he may miss practice on Wednesday as a result.
"Felt good until Odell slammed my back out," said Hill. "That kind of hurt me, so I'll probably miss Wednesday's practice with that one."
The celebration also raises questions about the severity of his "torn wrist ligament," which kept him out of practice last week.
Tyreek Hill celebrates a touchdown but finished the night with just 16 yards receiving
If Hill does have a neck injury and misses practice, maybe Mike McDaniel should sit him out this weekend to prove a point. Celebrations are great, but players have to be smarter with what they do when they score.
Fans get hyped up after touchdowns, and watching the players come up with viral ways to celebrate has become all the rage, to the point that the NFL holds a "Best Celly" contest each week. At some point, a celebration will go wrong and a player is going to tear an ACL or an Achilles. For Hill, it might just be a neck injury that stiffens up over the next day or two.
With so much riding on the last eight games for the Dolphins, having every player healthy and available is imperative, and losing them to something so mundane and ill-advised makes no sense. It will be interesting to see what happens at practice this week.
Hopefully, Hill is OK and doesn't attempt another WWE-style celebration.