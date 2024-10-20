Miami Dolphins inactives list for Week 7 game against Colts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are ready to take on the Colts on Sunday. With a win, they hope to get back to .500 and hand the team back to Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8. No, Tua will not be playing this week, so it is the Tyler Huntley show for the third straight contest.
Miami will enter the game with more than a few players that are likely going to be out, including Cam Smith, who was ruled out on Saturday's final injury report. Jevon Holland, who broke his hand, was limited in practice this past week and likely won't play against the Colts. Holland is listed as doubtful.
Entering Sunday, the Dolphins also had question marks on Austin Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., Emmanuel Ogbah, and Skylar Thompson. On Saturday, the Dolphins signed quarterback Tim Boyle off the practice squad to the 53, which is an indication that Thompson will not be the No. 2 QB on Sunday, but likely will be the emergency third QB instead.
The biggest question is whether or not OBJ will suit up on Sunday. Beckham was a late addition to the injury list with a hamstring injury, but he also carried a "personal" designation.
Dolphins inactive list for Week 7
- Ethan Bonner
- Jevon Holland
- Andrew Meyer
- Emmanuel Ogbah
- Skylar Thompson
- Channing Tindall
- Jeff Wilson
Colts inactive list for Week 7
- Genard Avery
- Sam Ehlinger
- Anthony Gould
- Chris Lammons
- Danny Pinter
- E.J. Speed
- Jonathan Taylor
For the Colts, the big news is the status of top running back Jonathan Taylor who will miss this week with an ankle injury. He and CB Chris Lammons were both ruled out on Saturday. Linebacker E.J. Speed is doubtful and their top wide receiver Michael Pittman is questionable.
The Colts are hoping to stay in their division chase with the Houston Texans. Miami is trying to stay in the hunt in the AFC East and at least come out of the weekend tied with the Jets. Both teams have won two games, while the Bills have four wins.
The Dolphins on Saturday put Blake Ferguson on the IR with a 'personal' designation. He was replaced by Matt Overton. Miami also elevated Nik Needham to the active roster.