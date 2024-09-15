Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has 'no plans' to retire after latest concussion
The Miami QB is set to meet with specialists about his head injury.
From the moment Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with his concussion against the Buffalo Bills, there has been loads of speculation that the Pro Bowler might hang up his cleats. With three concussions since 2022, the belief was that No. 1 might decide that enough was enough. However, Ian Rapoport has cleared things up here.
According to the NFL insider, Tagovailoa has 'no plans' to retire. Rapoport added that Tagovailoa has already met with some specialists and more meetings/conversations are on the way. While there's no exact timeframe for when the Dolphins' signal-caller will get back on the field, we now know he hasn't played his last down for Mike McDaniel:
Ian Rapoport has reported Tua Tagovailoa isn't planning to retire from the Dolphins
This article will be updated shortly.