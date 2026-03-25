Dolphins insider drops major Jaylen Waddle news no one saw coming

Jaylen Waddle's trade earlier in March made waves around the NFL. The Miami Dolphins' move was weeks in the making, if not longer. Fans were not thrilled to see him go, but they understood the nature of the business.

Jon-Eric Sullivan wanted draft compensation and to save cap space. The question many fans have wondered about is whether Waddle asked to be traded. We have an answer. Josh Moser was a guest on the DolphinsTalk podcast when he made a statement that is somewhat eye-opening.

Jaylen Waddle Asked Out of Miami



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Jaylen Waddle reportedly asked to leave the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins traded the star wide receiver for the 30th overall pick in next month's draft, along with a 3rd rounder and a swap of 4th round picks. The move made sense for both teams, but until now, no one believed that Waddle had asked for his exit.

"Jaylen Waddle asked out. Umm, I can say that. Now he's got a chance to go win. He knew with the roster turnover, there was no way to compete next year." Josh Moser

Waddle will join his college roommate, Patrick Surtain, II, in Denver. The two spoke on the phone via FaceTime the morning before the trade was announced, but it was clear now that they both knew it was coming.

Should fans think any differently about Waddle now? No, not at all. It is actually surprising that Jordyn Brooks and De'Von Achane haven't asked for the same.

Sullivan has had many calls about Achane, but the Waddle situation was almost entirely the Broncos. The Bills had made a play at the deadline last year, but Champ Kelly, acting as the interim GM, declined.

The Dolphins underwent a lot of change before Waddle was traded, and he knew the opportunity to win in Miami wasn't going to happen soon.

Waddle knows that in the NFL, time is limited. He wants to win and had a taste of it in 2023, the closest the Dolphins have come to being a relevant team in more than two decades. Leaving to join the Broncos gives him that opportunity.

In a way, the Dolphins helped themselves as well. The Broncos will be a better team with Waddle on the roster, and that could provide the juice to beat the Bills and Patriots in the postseason, should they make it.

Despite the realization that Waddle wanted out, it's hard, if not impossible, to fault him for it. It is, however, surprising nonetheless.