Dolphins' interest in intriguing prospect could explode after latest rumors

The Miami Dolphins have 11 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including seven in the top 94, and it still doesn't feel like enough. Miami has needs at nearly every position not named running back, and even that could change if general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan receives a trade offer for De'Von Achane that he can't refuse.

So while I'm not in on the Dolphins' draft decisions, I'd have to imagine that prospects who offer position flexibility would be high on the boards of the front office. Naturally, this makes sense on the defensive side of the ball, where Miami needs the most help, but the offense provides some intriguing prospects as well.

One of those prospects is rising up draft boards less than three weeks out from the event. Is Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers rising up Miami's?

Eli Stowers is being viewed by some teams as WR, and that could include the Miami Dolphins

Stowers is the unanimous TE2 in this draft behind Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq for the majority of platforms. Most project Stowers to go in Round 2, and that's likely to stay the case. But the question now is, will he go in the top or the bottom half?

If the latest report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport holds any indication, the former seems to be the likely outcome for the Vanderbilt TE. Rapoport notes that several NFL teams are evaluating Stowers as a wide receiver, despite officially being listed at tight end. Critics may point to Stowers' poor blocking ability as the primary reason for the change in evaluation, but I'd suggest it signals his versatility, and that teams could use him in a variety of creative ways.

Blocking is Stowers' biggest concern, and why he's not considered a lock to go in the first round. But Rapoport points out that "At 6-foot-4, his build can be compared to Mike Evans."

Comparisons to Mike Evans will always get attention, and if Stowers can provide any resemblance to the future Hall of Famer, then he'll be a steal in Round 2.

Dolphins need help at WR and TE, so why not a 2-for-1?

As mentioned, Miami needs help across the board. Wide receiver was already a priority and then became an even more glaring need after the trade of Jaylen Waddle. As of now, the Dolphins are looking at Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert as potential WR1s...yikes.

Miami also needs help at tight end. Darren Waller and Julian Hill are out, and while Sullivan is excited about Greg Dulcich, Day 2 of the draft is the spot I'd expect the Dolphins to target the position.

That's also when I'd expect Miami to target wide receivers. And with five picks as of today on Day 2, chances are the Dolphins could come out with a multitude of combinations. By drafting Stowers, they kill two birds with one stone. Yes, his blocking needs work, and he'll frequently already line up in the slot, but he can create mismatches at his size, and Miami's offensive staff can get creative with someone like Stowers on their side.

It is not yet confirmed that Stowers has met with the Dolphins or that he plans to do so. However, there's still time for Miami to bring him in if they choose. Either way, if the Dolphins' brass does have interest in drafting the Vanderbilt TE, chances are they'll have to use the No. 43 overall pick to do it.

At this rate, though, he may not even fall that far.