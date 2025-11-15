Dolphins WR's mindset shift could define the rest of their 2025 season

Following Tyreek Hill's horrific injury in Week 4, Jaylen Waddle has become WR1 for the Miami Dolphins -- a role he has not been in since his rookie year in 2021.

He's looked sensational in that time and has shut down the doubters who don't believe he can be a true WR1.

But while his stats have obviously soared since Hill's injury, Waddle isn't concerned with any of it. In fact, his only concern is with the team's success. And in that category, Waddle isn't impressed.

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle focused on 'team wins', less on personal production

In the six games since Hill's injury, Waddle has averaged 80.1 receiving yards per game compared to 46.3 with Hill in the lineup in the four games prior.

If we take out the dud performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, that number balloons to 94 on average for the former Alabama WR -- only Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Rams' Puka Nacua are averaging at a higher clip through 10 weeks of the season.

The primary difference between Waddle and those two are, though, is that JSN and Nacua are on teams currently with a winning record. Waddle was asked recently about his production since Hill's injury, and he made it clear that it's not his focus.



"We went like 1-3 over the last month



...I kind of go with the outcome of the game. It's not individual success; it's always about team wins."

From a PR standpoint alone, this is a correct take from Waddle. Team wins should always be front and center of the conversation, even if the player is more focused on individual success (not to imply that's Waddle's actual stance here).

Yet, the most important part of this clip, I believe, is at the very end when Waddle stated, "It's been highs and lows." With a Dolphins franchise that has been swimming in mediocrity for the better part of two decades, that's a perfect way of describing this team -- and this year's is no different.

Waddle was wrong about one thing in his response, though, and that was Miami's record over the last month.

Not seeming too confident in his answer and also not receiving much assistance from running back De'Von Achane sitting directly next to him, Waddle said that the Dolphins have been 1-3 over the last month. Yet, the Dolphins have actually won two of their last three and are looking the best they have all season.

Waddle could've been considering just October (Miami was 1-4 for the month), but the Dolphins do, nonetheless, have two blowout victories in the last three games.

Unfortunately, pointing to Waddle's "highs and lows" comment, sandwiched between those wins is a blowout loss at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens, which ultimately led to Chris Grier's dismissal as general manager roughly 12 hours later.

Waddle is in his fourth season in Miami and knows all about the highs and lows of the Dolphins' franchise. In his rookie season, the Dolphins became the first team to lose seven consecutive games and also win seven straight.

A year later, he helped Miami get off to an 8-3 start, only to backfire into the postseason and lose in the Wild Card round. And in 2023, it wasn't much different, as the Dolphins started off sizzling before fizzling down the stretch.

Waddle understands the Dolphins have no room for error. They've dug themselves another gigantic hole, and if Miami is to have any shot at a postseason berth, winning out is the most logical step.

It may also be the only logical path for head coach Mike McDaniel to keep his job. Players are certainly still playing for McDaniel, leaving speculation that the Buffalo Bills' troll remains respected in the locker room.

But Waddle also understands that consistency is the key, and if the Dolphins are consistent at anything, it's being inconsistent. That can't be an option for the team's final seven games, and it won't be good enough for McDaniel to stick around another year (nor should it).

By Waddle's play and tone, he does look to be completely focused on winning. After all, he comes from a school that's used to it. In truth, if Miami is winning, then Waddle is likely producing. And if the Dolphins can pull off the impossible, his individual success will speak for itself.