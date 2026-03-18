Jaylen Waddle trade forces Mel Kiper to alter his latest NFL mock draft

The Miami Dolphins have a great running back in De'Von Achane, and they added a quarterback who, some say, runs better than Lamar Jackson. That might be a stretch, but Malik Willis can move far more than Tua Tagovailoa.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, which forced ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper to update the mock draft he released early Tuesday morning, before the trade.

Kiper has been one of the top NFL draft analysts for more than a decade. He released his third mock draft, but within hours, he needed to go back and change a few things.

Mel Kiper quickly changes his Miami Dolphins draft prediction to reflect the need at WR

Originally, Kiper rolled out of bed with University of Miami tackle Francis Mauigoa as the team's pick at 11, but now, he has given the Dolphins WR Jordyn Tyson of Arizona. This is interesting considering that USC's Makai Lemon was still available. Does this mean he believes Tyson is better, or just didn't want to switch the picks around?

The Dolphins' need for an offensive tackle isn't as glaring as their need for a wide receiver, not anymore. Mauigoa still makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins despite the trade. Miami needs to work on the trench construction before making moves on the boundary with ball handlers.

At pick 30, the Dolphins are getting the much-needed edge help. Kiper has the Dolphins taking Auburn's Kendric Faulk. The young DE has been a hot prospect lately, and some see him more as a middle first-round talent now.

The Dolphins are likely to use up their entire allotted time during the first round. Sullivan covets draft picks, which could lead him to trade back to acquire more draft capital. If a move is made and the drop is significant, the Dolphins may not be able to land a first-round receiver, and that's o.k.

Miami's future will be determined by how they build the roster and not simply filling holes with incoming draft prospects just because they fill a need. Sullivan has preached the potential for a "best player available approach," and that shouldn't change just because he traded his top, and only qualified receiver.