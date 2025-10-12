Dolphins draft pick should be as good as gone by the trade deadline

Despite a triumphant victory in Week 4 against the New York Jets, the 2025 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins already feels a bit lost. After all, they're just 1-4, and whispers about parting ways with Mike McDaniel and starting fresh have become full-on screams.

The trade deadline is at the beginning of November, but Miami does not have its bye until about 20 days later in Week 12. This makes the timeline of being sellers at the deadline and parting ways with McDaniel clash, as major moves are typically made during bye weeks, but the team can't tip its hand.

However, this Dolphins team has a handful of talented players whose careers are going to be wasted a bit, and these veterans should be on the trade block as the deadline approaches. Miami also has a once-promising young player who feels as good as gone come early November as well.

Miami Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright could be dealt at trade deadline

Miami drafted Jaylen Wright in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to serve as Raheem Mostert's eventual replacement and another speedy complement to De'Von Achane. However, through two NFL seasons, he has not exactly made the impact McDaniel or the front office anticipated he would.

With Ollie Gordon II assuming the No. 2 running back role, and Wright not being active in three of the Dolphins' five games this season, the writing is on the wall already for the young player. NFL Spin Zone's Sayre Bedinger echoed this sentiment by listing him on the Week 6 trade block.

"Plenty of teams have already started struggling with bad running back injuries, and plenty of teams are having their depth tested. The Dolphins shouldn't have a problem recouping a pick for Wright, who has clearly fallen out of the rotation and out of favor."

RELATED: Dolphins setting top draft pick up to fail with baffling decision

Bedinger went on to list the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals as trade destinations for the young player. Obviously, Miami would rather trade him to an NFC team like the Cardinals, but they'd be smart to simply take whatever the best return package is.

An additional draft pick is much more valuable to the Dolphins than Wright has been this season, even if it is a late Day 3 pick, which is the most likely scenario. A desperate contender or playoff hopeful who is dealing with injuries at the position, like the Chargers or Cardinals, may even offer more.

Fans had high hopes for Wright, but after a solid enough rookie season, he has failed to make a difference in Miami. The Dolphins, who obviously don't have a team to compete this year, should take the best available offer for him and start building toward fielding a team that can compete next year.