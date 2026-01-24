Dolphins' Jeff Hafley hire left other HC needy teams grasping at air

The Miami Dolphins did something they have never done in the history of Stephen Ross' ownership. They hired a coach who was in high demand from other teams.

Down the road, several NFL teams may be thanking the football Gods that they didn't land the Dolphins' new addition, but they also could kick themselves for not trying harder.

Unlike the hiring of Mike McDaniel, Hafley was being pursued by as many as four other teams. He spoke with Joe Rose on WQAM shortly after being introduced to the media about his journey to the Dolphins.

FULL Jeff Hafley Interview from this morning on The Joe Rose Show pic.twitter.com/WGJ2zIx8zH — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) January 23, 2026

Stephen Ross didn't just choose Jeff Hafley, the new head coach chose the Miami Dolphins

Hafley credited former Packers executive and new Dolphins' GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, as the reason he wanted to come to the Dolphins. The two are bringing a similar mindset to the Dolphins. While Miami made quick work in their pursuit of Hafley, ultimately, the coach chose the Dolphins.

Hafley told Rose that he was "Suddenly a hot name" while he sat in his hotel waiting for his Dolphins interview. As he outlined, the Dolphins had a decision to make, and while he waited 45-minutes for them to make a decision, he contemplated the options he had before him. According to Hafley, the hours before the interview looked like this.

One team wanted to interview him by phone

One team wanted him to leave the hotel and interview in their hotel (rumored to be the Raiders)

One owner sent a plane to fly him back to their city (rumored to be the Titans)

One owner wanted to do a Zoom interview while he was waiting

What is clear is that other teams were high on adding Hafley to their team. The Dolphins' ability to land him is a direct result of having Sullivan installed as the GM.

Sullivan made it clear that the hire wasn't because of a friendship, but instead respect and his belief that Hafley is not only ready to be an HC, but capable of being one with the Dolphins.

The result will be what determines the success or failures for the franchise. Dolphins fans know all too well that getting excited about the team in the offseason leads to misery in January.